Science Her Way Announces STEAM and STEM T-Shirts for Women Interested in Science and Not Make-Up
This is the place where Scienceherway.com is trying to make a difference. This brand ran by a teen entrepreneur is focused in designing STEAM and STEM T-shirts for women, who love everything about science.
The T-shirts under this brand are everything science and not a hint of glitter is there on any of them. The girls who will wear them are all nerdy and like to be this way. They are comfortable in their own skin and not focused on fashion trends.
The Entrepreneur is a nerdy girl and is quite proud in being one. She loves dinosaurs, science, gaming, robots and everything not stereotyped to be a girls fantasy. The young woman loves to play games. She has her own YouTube channel, where she reviews different games, product reviews and also live streams.
The entrepreneur strongly believes that all women shouldnt be gender stereotyped. There are many women who love science and things that do not involve make-up and other such things which society uses to identify women.
There are in fact many women who find it difficult to buy T-shirts which are just for women and reflect nothing but science related images. These STEAM and STEM T-shirts from Scienceherway.com will help all those women to wear something in which they are comfortable.
About Scienceherway.com:
Scienceherway.com is one of the best sites on the internet that provides amazing science related STEAM and STEM T-shirts for women. The website is ran by a teenage entrepreneur, Erica Wagner who is also a Best Selling Author, Udemy Instructor and Gamer who loves to be a nerdy girl.
For more information, please visit http://www.scienceherway.com/
Contact
Dr. Taffy Wagner
Dr. Taffy Wagner
