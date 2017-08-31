News By Tag
* Prayzefest
* Music
* Indie
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Founder and Creative Genius Behind Go Girl Go, LLC Teams Up With The Prayzefest Gospel Network
Tomika Webb, Founder/Creative Director at Go Girl Go, LLC has joined forces with the Prayzefest Gospel Network (one of the largest global platforms for inspired aka indie artists) creating a worldwide impact in gospel/inspirational performing arts.
Tomika Webb has always had a love for building, inspiring, and entertaining people. She started her professional career in the Media industry writing scripts for morning shows as a TV producer and delivering inspiring stories as a news reporter in 2000. She has worked for all four major TV Networks NBC, ABC, FOX, and CBS over the course of 12 years, until destiny moved her in a different direction. After leaving the Media industry to get equipped for her ministerial calling, doors opened for her to work in other career fields, one of her most memorable was in the Education field as an English/ Journalism teacher, which allowed her to impact the lives of a younger generation. Eventually with all that she learned through experience and education, she started her first entertainment business in 2009, The Impact Agency LLC. Through this company she was able to manage the careers of entertainers and produce several corporate, community, and faith-based events. Eager to expand her business to a larger audience while empowering women, she recently launched a new business, Go Girl Go LLC. which is a company ran by professional women, that provides consulting, recruiting and management solutions for businesses and consumers in the entertainment, media, and lifestyle industry. Tomika has a Bachelor's degree in Communications, a Master's Degree in Business Administration, is currently seeking a Master of Divinity, and is a Certified Life Coach. She is mother of two daughters and she loves to sing, write, walk in the park, read, and watch HGTV. Tomika currently resides in Atlanta, GA.
For more information visit http://www.thepgnetwork.org/
Media Contact
Pastor T.
6783830019
***@thepgnetwork.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse