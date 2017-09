RX Rescue and Relief Brings Atlanta Faith Based Organizations Together For Disaster Relief Project

Atlanta based RX Rescue & Relief teams up with the Reach Project, Prayze Factor Awards Finalists, Fountain of Hope and Round The Clock Entertainment to feed and bring hope to hurricane IRMA victims that are displaced in the Atlanta Region

RX Rescue & Relief

Media Contact

Pastor T

6783830019

***@thepgnetwork.org Pastor T6783830019

End

-- RX Rescue & Relief is launching it's Atlanta missions in a big way. The companies vision is compelling and is community service oriented. "What I am is a symbol. An idea that anyone can be a hero. I don't give up. When I'm beaten I regroup and find a way. I am only human, but don't let that fool you either. Prep time means nothing without proper execution. Acts of heroism means nothing if the motives are not pure. I don't always win. But I will never quit! From the Batman Movie" says founder Jeff Bost as he reflects on what drives his passion to bring aide to disaster victims around the globe.This current community outreach will begin atin conjunction with Season 10 of The wcj Prayze Factor People's Choice Awards and Fountain of Hope, facilitating a community outreach "BOX OF HOPE"... which will provide 150 FREE lunches for those that have been displaced by the storms or those in need in the immediate area (sponsored in part by Round The Clock Entertainment)For real time updates follow RX Rescue & Releif @RXRescueRelief on twitter or facebookFor more informaiton on the Fountain of Hope "Box of Hope" program visit http://fohfoodbank.org/ For more information on The Reach Project visit http://www.helpusreach.org/