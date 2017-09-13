News By Tag
RX Rescue and Relief Brings Atlanta Faith Based Organizations Together For Disaster Relief Project
Atlanta based RX Rescue & Relief teams up with the Reach Project, Prayze Factor Awards Finalists, Fountain of Hope and Round The Clock Entertainment to feed and bring hope to hurricane IRMA victims that are displaced in the Atlanta Region
This current community outreach will begin at 12pm on Friday September 15, 2017 at Redan High School 5247 Redan Rd., Stone Mountain, GA 30088 in conjunction with Season 10 of The wcj Prayze Factor People's Choice Awards and Fountain of Hope, facilitating a community outreach "BOX OF HOPE"... which will provide 150 FREE lunches for those that have been displaced by the storms or those in need in the immediate area (sponsored in part by Round The Clock Entertainment)
For real time updates follow RX Rescue & Releif @RXRescueRelief on twitter or facebook
For more informaiton on the Fountain of Hope "Box of Hope" program visit http://fohfoodbank.org/
For more information on The Reach Project visit http://www.helpusreach.org/
Media Contact
Pastor T
6783830019
***@thepgnetwork.org
