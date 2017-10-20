News By Tag
The International Music Association (T.I.M.A.) Names New Director
T'Mil Curtis named as the new Director of The International Music Association (T.I.M.A.) during the Prayzefest Gospel Network's 7th Annual Dove Awards Prayer Breakfast
Affectionately known as Lady T'Mil, Ms. Curtis in the marketplace, is the CEO of 3M Legacy Corp. International, a professional marketing and promotion corporation that helps manage, develop and distribute Gospel in three forms; Music, Media & Ministry. She is also the founder of T.A.C.Ful Productions a subsidiary of Agape Works Inc., Managing Director of A.W.I. Divine Publishing and Vice President at We Here Now Music Group. T'Mil is a gifted writer and author. Currently she is the National Promotions Director of Gospel USA Magazine, the National Marketing Director for the Gospel Revue and a featured journalist for I AM Magazine and Strictly Gospel Magazine. wcj Lady T'Mil is honored to serve as the National Srgt-at-Arms for the Gospel Announcer's Guild of GMWA. All this has truly shaped her into being a breath of fresh air in the gospel industry. She is a dynamic clinician and workshop speaker on various facets of the business of music and media. In ministry, Lady T'Mil is an anointed preacher and teacher who serves in the office of a Prophet. Her unique personality and style helps to set her apart and her delivery helps those who hear her retain God's sure word. Lady T'Mil is a lady in every sense of the word, who represents God in excellence and grace. Or as she would say being "straight stilettofide"
As the new Director for The International Music Association (T.I.M.A.) look for Lady T'Mil to make even more strides in the gospel/inspirational music community. For more information visit
http://www.jointima.org/
Page Updated Last on: Oct 20, 2017