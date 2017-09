SEM Link Relaunches Its Experimental Design Group Mentoring Program to support STEM fair projects for middle and high school students in Atlanta and the DMV.

--- Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) Experimental Design Program is relaunching its Experimental Design Group Mentoring Program. The program, which is funded by the Jack and Jill of America Foundation, will provide middle and high school students with strategies for developing their scientific literacy, research and laboratory skills to conduct their experiment for and present their research at STEM fairs. The Experimental Design Group Mentoring Program consists of a self-guided online course and monthly webinars that will take place starting October 2017 until April 2018. Program participants will that meet program requirements will receive a stipend to purchase supplies for conducting their experiment for the STEM fairs. "STEM fair projects are one of the few opportunities in which K-12 students are able to determine what they want to study in school. SEM Link is excited to be able to provide this program to help students make their projects more competitive at their school, district, regional, and higher-level fairs and competitions."states Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith, SEM Link Founder and Executive Director.SEM Link will be accept applications from middle and high school students in Atlanta and DMV from; program applications will only be accepted online ( https://goo.gl/ h7zbPK ). In order to be eligible to apply students must:· Have an idea for their STEM project· Have a Project Title or Question they want to answer by conducting the experiment· Have an Abstract or Project Description· Project Material List· An up to 2 minute video, which you should have on YouTube, that should describe how you are, where you live and about your STEM project.There is limited space for this program, so not every student that applies for the program will be able to participate in the program.About SEM LinkScience, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science. Our two core programs,and, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in urban areas. Like SEM Link on Facebook ( http://www.facebook.com/ semlinkinc ) and follow @semlink on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/semlink) or @semlink on Instagram (http://instagram.com/semlink). For more information about SEM Link visit our website at www.semsuccess.org or email us at info@semsuccess.org.