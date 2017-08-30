News By Tag
SEM Link Relaunches its Experimental Design Group Mentoring Program
SEM Link Relaunches Its Experimental Design Group Mentoring Program to support STEM fair projects for middle and high school students in Atlanta and the DMV.
SEM Link will be accept applications from middle and high school students in Atlanta and DMV from Tuesday, September 5th through Monday, September 25th; program applications will only be accepted online (https://goo.gl/
· Have an idea for their STEM project
· Have a Project Title or Question they want to answer by conducting the experiment
· Have an Abstract or Project Description
· Project Material List
· An up to 2 minute video, which you should have on YouTube, that should describe how you are, where you live and about your STEM project.
There is limited space for this program, so not every student that applies for the program will be able to participate in the program.
About SEM Link
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science. Our two core programs, Experimental Design Program and Math and Science Career Academy, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in urban areas. Like SEM Link on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Carletta S. Hurt
(888) 600-6294
info@semsuccess.org
