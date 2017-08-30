 
News By Tag
* Stem
* STEMEdu
* Science
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130

SEM Link Relaunches its Experimental Design Group Mentoring Program

SEM Link Relaunches Its Experimental Design Group Mentoring Program to support STEM fair projects for middle and high school students in Atlanta and the DMV.
 
 
SEM Link Inc., 2017
SEM Link Inc., 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Stem
STEMEdu
Science

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Atlanta, GA- Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) Experimental Design Program is relaunching its Experimental Design Group Mentoring Program. The program, which is funded by the Jack and Jill of America Foundation, will provide middle and high school students with strategies for developing their scientific literacy, research and laboratory skills to conduct their experiment for and present their research at STEM fairs. The Experimental Design Group Mentoring Program consists of a self-guided online course and monthly webinars that will take place starting October 2017 until April 2018. Program participants will that meet program requirements will receive a stipend to purchase supplies for conducting their experiment for the STEM fairs. "STEM fair projects are one of the few opportunities in which K-12 students are able to determine what they want to study in school. SEM Link is excited to be able to provide this program to help students make their projects more competitive at their school, district, regional, and higher-level fairs and competitions." states Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith, SEM Link Founder and Executive Director.

SEM Link will be accept applications from middle and high school students in Atlanta and DMV from Tuesday, September 5th through Monday, September 25th; program applications will only be accepted online (https://goo.gl/h7zbPK). In order to be eligible to apply students must:

·      Have an idea for their STEM project

·      Have a Project Title or Question they want to answer by conducting the experiment

·      Have an Abstract or Project Description

·      Project Material List

·      An up to 2 minute video, which you should have on YouTube, that should describe how you are, where you live and about your STEM project.

There is limited space for this program, so not every student that applies for the program will be able to participate in the program.

About SEM Link

Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science.  Our two core programs, Experimental Design Program and Math and Science Career Academy, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in urban areas. Like SEM Link on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/semlinkinc) and follow @semlink on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/semlink) or @semlink on Instagram (http://instagram.com/semlink). For more information about SEM Link visit our website at www.semsuccess.org or email us at info@semsuccess.org.

Media Contact
Carletta S. Hurt
(888) 600-6294
info@semsuccess.org
End
Source:
Email:***@semsuccess.org Email Verified
Tags:Stem, STEMEdu, Science
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share