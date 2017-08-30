MoBiTec to Offer ExoTEST™ and Exo-FACS: Exosome Quantification Kits

Exosome research is a novel field of biomedical research with implications in vaccines and cancer. The use of exosomes for assessment of functional state of parent cells in research is currently hampered by the lack of reliable and affordable tools.

ExoTEST™ is an innovative technology that allows purification, quantification, and characterization of circulating exosomes specific to a cell type or tissue, or to a condition (health vs. disease). Together with ExoTEST™ HansaBioMed team has developed a new kit for FACS (Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting) analysis of exosome markers, which allows exosome FACS profiling without wasting time in exosome isolation by ultracentrifugation. ExoTEST™ is a patented double sandwich ELISA assay for quantitative and qualitative analysis of exosomes. In particular, ExoTEST™ is a successful platform for exosome quantification and characterization from small amount of human biological fluids or cell media and it may be exploited to identify exosomes released by cancer cells in the plasma and urine of tumor patients in various disease conditions. ExoTEST enables reliable and precise quantitative measurement and comparison among samples and individual experiments and provides increased sensitivity in detection of exosomal markers with respect to other analytical methods (like FACS, WB).• Ready-to-use• No initial exosome purification required• User friendly and suitable for multiple marker analyses• Available in TEST format (limited to 3 ELISA strips, 24 wells)• Exosome capture and quantification from human biofluids and cell culture media• Exosome comprehensive profiling• Pre-clinical research on non-invasive biomarkers for detection and monitoring of a number of pathological conditions(inflammation, cancer, neurodegeneration, etc.)MoBiTec/HBM offer different types of ExoTEST™ kits for quantification of overall exosome population from human biofluids (plasma, urine, serum) and from cell culture supernatants. In addition, an ExoTEST for tumor-derived exosome enrichment and quantification is available. This kit includes an immunoplate able to enrich the tumor exosome subpopulation and is especially suitable for biomarker discovery in clinical cancer research or in development of diagnostics. All ExoTEST kits are available with different immunoplate formats for colorimetric (transparent)and luminometric (white) methodology. Exo-FACS allows exosome isolation from biofluids or cell culture media and FACS analysis of exosome markers. The kit consists of EXO-Prep reagent for exosome isolation, 4 µm beads used for the overall capture of pre-isolated exosomes, lyophilized exosomes from cell culture supernatants or human biological fluids, as positive control. The characterization of exosomal proteins (membrane expressed or internal) is subsequently performed using appropriate detection antibodies against exosome associated antigens.• Ready-to-use• No initial exosome purification required• Lyophilized Exosome Standards as positive control included• User friendly and suitable for multiple marker analyses• Exosome isolation and exosome marker characterization via FACS• Exosome comprehensive profilingMoBiTec/HBM offer different Exo-FACS kits for staining of exosomal markers from human biofluids (plasma, urine, serum, saliva) and from cell culture supernatants. Exo-FACS contains reagents for 20 reactions (lyophilized exosomes, beads, antibodies and buffers). Primary antibody included in the kit is against a common exosomal marker (CD9 or CD63) and can be used as a positive control for protein profiling via FACS analysis. MoBiTec (Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.