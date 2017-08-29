Technical Solutions to Humanitarian Challenges

H2 Energy Now has been working for years to bring into reality the Hydrogen Society. Our method for creating hydrogen is through the use of electromagnetic waves. Next week we will be presenting as part of Airbus BizLab finals in Toulouse France.

Contact

Sonya Davidson

***@h2energynow.com Sonya Davidson

End

-- Can I ask you a question?What would the world look like when we can power our world with sun wind and water?Can I tell you something in confidence?Nothing is in the way of us being able to utilize alternative energy more than addressing its inconsistent nature. We have solved this problem with thinking outside the box. Our solution is separating water into hydrogen and oxygen gas by use of electromagnetic waves.Airbus wants to provide interesting and interested startups with accumulated know-how of our global BizLab facilities. Therefore, we give 15 emerging startups each in Hamburg and Toulouse - the change to benefit from our exclusive and tailored coaching and to transform their innovative ideas within 6 months into valuable companies.H2 Energy Now was selected as a finalist and will be presenting this week in Toulouse, France.It is quite an honor to be selected as a finalist in this prestigious contest and the chance to work closely with Airbus accelerator.H2 Energy Now is bringing an innovative idea that could propose technical solutions to challenges in aerospace.