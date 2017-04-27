A European conference has recognized a new Israeli Technology for hydrogen generation

6th European PEFC & Electrolyser Forum July 4-7, 2017, Lucerne, Switzerland. An academic forum for those involve with hydrogen

-- H2 Energy Now was encouraged to present an academic paper about their technology to one of Europes leading conferences involved with hydrogen.Hydrogen is key new energy storage gas which fuel Hydrogen based cars, smart cities, and renewable energy storage. H2 Energy Now system of generating hydrogen by the use of electromagnetic waves is a new approach to hydrogen generation. The company has assembled a team, built a proof of principal prototype filed its Intellectual Property and is presently involved in its commercialization.An abstract paper was submitted to the PEFC and Electrolyzer forum which they reviewed and approved, and a paper was submitted to this prestigious body for publication and inclusion in their forum.New ideas can start in the most amazing places. Sonya Davidson had spilled water as a child and her mom took the time to explain some of the principles of water to her. So in elementary school, high school and University when ever water was mentioned she paid attention.After many years of passion, determination, and research H2 Energy Now has reached proof of principal prototype stage.