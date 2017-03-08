Increasing the use of renewable energy enabling diversification of our energy supply

H2 Energy Now selected as finalist in the Shenzhen Innovation competition. Out of 3,000 potential applicants only 20 were selected. Amazing accomplishment.

Shenzhen competiton 2017

-- H2 Energy Now has developed a new technology for energy storage through the use of water and electromagnetic waves.James C Maxwell said in his famous four equations that energy, magnetism, Electromagnetism, and Light are all connected.Our technology follows electromagnetism, which is more effecient at creating hydrogen. has a lower capital costs, is quicker to create hydrogen, and is quick at converting back to electricity.China is lossing revenue due to the need to close down wind generators because of low electrical demand when created. Our technology will enable them to store the power till when the grid needs it. Power generated + power stored = Power released to grid when needed.The bi​ggest international startup competition in China is coming to Israel on March 16th, 2017The top 10 finalists will be flown to Shenzhen for the grand finals including:· Cash prizes for top 6 Israeli finalists​· Access to $1.5 Billion top Chinese VC fund investing in Israeli startups· Over $1.3 Million in total prize money· Connection to strategic partners and consultation for engagement with Chinese marketThis worldwide competition takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel; Sidney, Austria; Toronto, Canada; Munich, Germany; Bengaluru, India; Tokyo, Japan; London, UK; and Silicon Valley, United States.