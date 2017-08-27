Ai'ma Khojé Releases Self-Titled Debut Album "Khojé

The Newest Female In Hip-Hop... Look Out Nicki Minaj and Cardi B...

-- Ai'ma Khojé hot new album "Khojé" now available for purchase and stream worldwide on all major media outlets!Check out the hot new music video for her single "Summer Night"!https://youtu.be/2Oe0qwjEY2UAimalolo Stephanie Aikhoje or 'Ai'ma Khojé ' is a West African-born Canadian rapper/songwriter, born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria on August 28, 1995 (22 years old). With family moving around every couple of years, she grew up in a variety of different continents such as Asia, North America and Europe, living in Muscat, Oman, Calgary, Canada, and Den Haag, the Netherlands.In 2007, at the age of 12, she moved to Den Haag, the Netherlands, where she attended a British International School. After school Ai'ma would watch TV either in English with Dutch subtitles or all Dutch cartoons. By 2008 Ai'ma had learned to speak Dutch, realizing that she had a natural skill for and drive towards linguistics. Today, she is bilingual in English and Dutch, and understands Yoruba and French. At the age of 15, Ai'ma started to write raps to help her study for quizzes and tests in class, particularly biology. She remembers seeing an episode of "Hannah Montana," where they made up a song to learn the 206 bones of the body for a test and using it as inspiration and to keep her motivated and help with the boredom of school. It worked! She became more interested in the art realizing how her mind easily fit rhymes together in unique and intriguing ways.Over time, Ai'ma started rapping over beats and eventually began writing her own songs. At the age of 20, Ai'ma now lives in Toronto, Ontario and aspires to further her talent in and broaden her sound to inspire others across the world. The music of Ai'ma is influenced by everything from a variety of hip hop artists such as Eminem, J.Cole, Kanye West and Tinie Tempah, but also house artists like, Skrillex, Diplo and the Dutch artist Yellow Claw.Ai'ma began networking and came into contact with the owner of Zobe, Alonzo Black, who signed her to an Exclusive deal with independent label Zobe Records. Ai'ma immediately began enhancing her artist development with Zobe and has been increasing her exposure, promotions, marketing, booking, fanbase, and her image. Currently Ai'ma is working towards becoming successful music artist, performer, and writer in the industry while continuing to learn as much as she can about her craft. Ai'ma is currently promoting a single while working on an album titled Khojé that will be released under Zobe Records along with a few music videos so look out for this outstanding artist who will be featured in Zobe Magazine and on Zobe TV Network as well. As a new addition to the roster of Zobe Records Ai'ma is generating a nice buzz within the industry as she has a lot of eyes on her, and she is ready to take her music career to the new heights!Ai'ma Khojé is an international female rap artist, singer-songwriter, and model coming to a stage, radio station, magazine, and TV near you after signing to Zobe Records!Follow Ai'ma Khoje On Twitter:Like Ai'ma Khoje on FaceBook:Follow Ai'ma Khoje on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/aimakhojeCheck Out Ai'ma Khoje's EPK:https://www.reverbnation.com/aimakhojéListen to Ai'ma Khojehttps://www.soundcloud.com/aimakhojeWatch Ai'ma Khoje's Videos:https://www.youtube.com/user/ItsOfficialtissuehttps://youtu.be/2Oe0qwjEY2UFor Booking/Features Rates Contact:Aima@ZobeRecords.comhttp://www.ZobeRecords.com/