Industry News





CoreyDreamz Goes From Freshman Orientation To Sophomore Album

The Next SuperStar In Rap/HipHop Music Is Ready To Make His Mark On The Industry
 
 
CoreyDreamz Album Release
CoreyDreamz Album Release
 
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - Sept. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- CoreyDreamz is a Hip-Hop/Rap artist, vocalist, and songwriter from West Virginia coming to a stage, radio station, magazine, & TV near you after signing to Zobe Records!

If you've ever wondered what an artist looks like that has everything that it takes to become a superstar... take a look at CoreyDreamz! He is multi-talented also being able to sing and act in addition to his ability to create choruses and hooks that are radio-ready for multiple genres of music. This unique talent will allow for longevity within this industry as a songwriter for other artists as well.

His feel-good music will stick in your head and have you reciting the lyrics along with the songs. CoreyDreamz songs and performances leave the audience wanting more and yet the songs give an approach to rap/hip-hop that is effortless but at the same time you can tell that a lot of thought goes into the lyrics and delivery of each track. Some people may think that he is an artistic creative genius as his talent exceeds expectations!

Follow CoreyDreamz On Twitter:
http://www.Twitter.com/CoreyDreamz



Like CoreyDreamz on FaceBook:
http://www.Facebook.com/CoreyDreamz



Follow CoreyDreamz on Instagram:
http://www.Instagram.com/CoreyDreamz



Listen to CoreyDreamz:
http://www.Soundcloud.com/CoreyDreamz

Check Out CoreyDreamz's EPK:
http://www.ReverbNation.com/CoreyDreamz


Watch CoreyDreamz's Videos:
http://www.Youtube.com/channel/UCBMr52VTLSYBua8GdnIWBzQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XRpi60bxKg



For Booking/Features Rates Contact:
CoreyDreamz@ZobeRecords.com
http://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ZobeRecords.com%2F&h=BAQG_3femAQGBzN5RNWdvWunmvSArZnt8ts4lYXgjHzgtZQ&enc=AZPqMaTs9_MN3z-NFhOhI-BcnOQzW8Cax0AVXWxSosGKchNNbxF8zpHXOOy3z_v9XpX_IubvK0Qjy-GyiG3VDx3eBgJciK798DB6F78usy6RUfYZhMBrxaMz5ZyYPzs7E5-lUXF3g79k4iJ-JwicHxAKzOkMvyYywRTaSaDvdBdSZHeW_TYGMcnI5zrHEQWHYZMg3_voVs_fZ2GteFcqC9Hc&s=1

CoreyDreamz's hot new album "Dreamz Came Tru" available for sale worldwide September 29, 2017 but available for pre-order September 1, 2017!

Pre-Order Today!

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/dreamz-came-tru/id1275330016

(Get 2 Songs Today & Remainder Of Album On Official Release Date)

Purchase or stream at iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Tidal, Spotify, and all other major distribution outlets 9/29/2017!

Zobe Records
***@zoberecords.com
