Bosco Tech Dedicates New Emerging Technology Labs on Sept. 8

 
 
Bosco Tech's New 3D Design Rapid Prototype Lab
Bosco Tech's New 3D Design Rapid Prototype Lab
 
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Board of Trustees, faculty, and students of Don Bosco Technical Institute (Bosco Tech) will dedicate the school's new emerging technology laboratories and the newly renovated technology corridor at a student body Mass lead by Bishop David G. O'Connell on Friday, Sept. 8.

The event will celebrate the development of labs dedicated to three emerging STEM fields, located along the school's technology education corridor: the Green and Sustainable Technology, 3D Design Rapid Prototyping, and Robotics Assembly and Competition Center. The construction and redevelopment were made possible by the generous support of several local foundations.

"The extensive work that we are celebrating today happened because of the generosity of the Fletcher Jones Foundation, the Michael J. Connell Foundation and the Dan Murphy Foundation," said Bosco Tech Principal Xavier Jimenez. "We are extremely grateful for their support of the school's unique curriculum. These new labs will function as central learning hubs for many years to come as students broaden their understanding of engineering in real-world lab environments where two or more disciplines are integrated in up-and-coming career fields."

The lab and corridor dedication will begin at 10:35 a.m. with a student body Mass to follow immediately. In addition to his duties with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, Bishop O'Connell serves on the Bosco Tech Board of Trustees. He and the other members of the board work tirelessly to ensure that the school's curriculum meets the needs of students entering colleges and universities.

Bosco Tech is an all-male Catholic high school that combines a rigorous college-preparatory program with a technology-focused education. The innovative curriculum allows students to exceed university admission requirements while completing extensive integrated coursework in one of several applied science and engineering fields. The school boasts a college acceptance rate of approximately 100 percent, with more than 60 percent of graduates pursuing STEM-related post-secondary degrees. Visit www.boscotech.edu or call (626) 940-2000 for more information.

Karen Krynen
***@boscotech.edu
