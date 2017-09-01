One-Stop Cedar Products Solution You Can Trust

Sicamous Cedar Products

Media Contact

Steve Ambrose

(250) 836-4540

sicamouscedar@ hotmail.com Steve Ambrose(250) 836-4540

End

-- Are you searching for the best quality cedar for roofing? Do you want your walls to be made with cedar? Do you prefer cedar wood for the ridge cap and flooring? Do you want to get all these in a cost effective way? Then you should choose a company that manufactures the cedar wood products so that you don't need to spend money to the middle man. If you want to select a manufacturer for the cedar products in Canada, then you can consider Sicamous Cedar Products (http://www.sicamouscedarbc.com)Sicamous Cedar Products is a leading cedar products manufacturer that offersand many products in their own cedar mill and sell directly to their retail and wholesale customers. They offer their products in all over Canada without any restriction of minimum quantity. All their products are made from Western Red Cedar because the shingles and shakes made of Western Red Cedar can stand up to the extreme weather and the harshest temperature for both short term and long term. They have been in this market since last 39 years.They offer cedar sidewall shingles, cedar ridge cap, cedar shakes, cedar shingles, cedar tongue and groove, cedar channel siding, cedar bevel siding, cedar timbers, fir timbers, cedar fencing, cedar decking, pre-stained cedar shingles, fire treated shakes and shingles and many more. You can buy their products at a cost-effective price. Without compromising the quality, they can offer their products at a cost-effective price because no middle man is associated; you are getting the products directly from the manufacturer. If you want to know more about their products or order from them, then get in touch with them today.: 930 Seed Frontage Road Sicamous VOE2VO: Box 606,Sicamous ,BC,Canada VOE 2VO: (250) 836-4540: sicamouscedar@hotmail.com: (250) 836-4361