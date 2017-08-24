Viale Napoli Launches Program to Bring Hand-Tossed, Wood-fired Pizza from Italy to Non-Traditional U

Company selects high-quality ingredients to make world-class pizza pies

-- – Viale Napoli was founded on the simple premise to introduce authentic Italian hand-tossed, wood-fired pizza to consumers in non-traditional locations. The company proudly announced today at the Florida Restaurant Show in Orlando, Fla. that its pizza program is immediately available to retailers across the United States and in the Bahamas."We know pizza consumers continue to demand high quality products that are healthy, reasonably priced and can be served in a time frame that fits todays on- the-go lifestyle," said Jim Alecxih, CEO of Viale Napoli. "The Viale Napoli program fills all the needs for these customers and allows retailers to serve wood fired pizzas without the excess capital needed for 'traditional' pizza parlors."Consumers are seeking high-quality, great-tasting pizzas with fewer calories. Viale Napoli has discovered a way to make these authentic pies in a way that is extremely fast, significantly fewer calories, incredibly delicious and profitable for retailers. In just under three minutes, the pizza is cooked and ready to eat.What sets the Viale Napoli Pizza Program apart:· Hand-tossed and Wood-fired – You'll swear it's been delivered straight from Italy, which it has.· Fresh Ingredients – We've selected only the finest ingredients from Italy and America to make world-class pizzas.· Low Calorie – Viale Napoli pizza has 68 calories a slice versus a typical slice at 110 - 250 calories.· Diverse Environments – Since it doesn't take much space, non-traditional outlets such as movie theaters, office buildings and sandwich shops can become Italian pizzerias.· Proprietary Ovens – Retailers don't have to use our electric oven with a high-temperature stone, but they'll want to after enjoying one of our pizzas.· Quick to Make – Consumers or Employees can make an authentic tasting pizza in just over three minutes.· Affordable Payment Plans – No expensive capital expense. Retailers don't have to purchase an oven, rather, it can be installed through an operating lease or a lease-to-own model.· Speed to Open – Your business can be selling Viale Napoli Pizza with the week.· Revenue Generator – By turning your location into a pizzeria, you add incremental revenue to your location.Viale Napoli's Neapolitan pizza has been designated by UNESCO, the United Nations World Heritage Site, as the official pizza of Naples, Italy.During the initial testing phase, Viale Napoli Pizza was served in multiple states across the country, and proved to be a success. We will be making additional announcements, partnerships for expansion in the near future. To follow our progress, please follow us on social media or visit www.VNapoli.com.