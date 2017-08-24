The New Jersey Choral Society presents BEL CANTO 2017 - I LOVE A PIANO

Contact

-- The New Jersey Choral Society will present its spectacularannual fundraising galaon Sunday, October 8, 2017 at 4:00 pm at the Preakness Hills Country Club, 1050 Ratzer Road, Wayne, NJ. This year's red carpet event -- celebrates Artist-in-Residence Linda Sweetman-Waters' 30th Anniversary Season with NJCS.Highlighting the festive event will be a cameo appearance by Ridgewood soprano, Kristen Plumley, performing songs from the Great White Way. The evening will include a cocktail hour followed by dinner and wine, musical entertainment, as well as a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Tickets for this special event are $125 and can be purchased by visitingor via email atCelebrating 38 years of passion, excellence and imagination, the New Jersey Choral Society is one of the state's most prestigious choral groups, well-known for presenting memorable, uplifting and unique performances that involve youth and enable affordable access to the arts. NJCS performs three major concerts annually in Bergen and Essex counties and has also performed in Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, China, Australia, England, France and Italy.Preakness Hills Country Club is wheelchair accessible. Funding for NJCS has been made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.