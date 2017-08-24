News By Tag
* Fundraiser
* NJCS
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The New Jersey Choral Society presents BEL CANTO 2017 - I LOVE A PIANO
Highlighting the festive event will be a cameo appearance by Ridgewood soprano, Kristen Plumley, performing songs from the Great White Way. The evening will include a cocktail hour followed by dinner and wine, musical entertainment, as well as a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Tickets for this special event are $125 and can be purchased by visiting www.njcs.org or via email at belcanto@njcs.org.
Celebrating 38 years of passion, excellence and imagination, the New Jersey Choral Society is one of the state's most prestigious choral groups, well-known for presenting memorable, uplifting and unique performances that involve youth and enable affordable access to the arts. NJCS performs three major concerts annually in Bergen and Essex counties and has also performed in Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, China, Australia, England, France and Italy.
Preakness Hills Country Club is wheelchair accessible. Funding for NJCS has been made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.
Contact
Edward Thomas
VP of Communications
***@njcs.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse