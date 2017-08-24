News By Tag
Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD Selects 3W Consulting Group LLC
Official Provider of Administrative & Instructional Professional Services
• Best Communities for Music Education - Inclusion in this national list for 10 years in a row
• #1 District in Texas for Academic Performance and Financial Efficiency as rated by the Education Resource Group
• Ranked in the Top 20 Best Public School Districts in Texas by Niche.com
• School Board earned the grand prize "Magna Award" from the National School Board Association
3W Consulting Group LLC helps organizations and businesses to boost their performance through training and development, consultative advice, and executive coaching. Certified woman and minority owned small business enterprise (WBE, MBE, SBE, DBE, WOSB, EDWOSB). Read more about us at http://www.3wconsultinggroup.com
Media Contact
Dr. Rochelle L. Webb, CEO
info@3wconsultinggroup.com
