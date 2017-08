Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD Selects 3W Consulting Group LLC

Official Provider of Administrative & Instructional Professional Services

-- The Hurst-Euless-Bedford (HEB) Independent School District (ISD) has selected 3W Consulting Group LLC to provide school leadership development, instructional strategies, and professional development for Professional Learning Communities for Campus Administrators and Educators. The start of this contract is September 1, 2017 with completion August 31, 2022. HEB ISD serves 23k+ students and employees 2600+ employees. HEB ISD awards include• Best Communities for Music Education - Inclusion in this national list for 10 years in a row• #1 District in Texas for Academic Performance and Financial Efficiency as rated by the Education Resource Group• Ranked in the Top 20 Best Public School Districts in Texas by Niche.com• School Board earned the grand prize "Magna Award" from the National School Board Associationhelps organizations and businesses to boost their performance through training and development, consultative advice, and executive coaching. Certified woman and minority owned small business enterprise (WBE, MBE, SBE, DBE, WOSB, EDWOSB). Read more about us at http://www.3wconsultinggroup.com