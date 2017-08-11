 
3W Consulting Group LLC Awarded CE and Workforce Development Contract

Local Company Continues to Optimize Business Performance through Training and Business Consulting
 
 
3W Consulting Group LLC equips Collin County workforce and leaders
3W Consulting Group LLC equips Collin County workforce and leaders
PLANO, Texas - Nov. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Collin College, the premier campus of the Collin County Community College District, has awarded its Continuing Education and Workforce Development Contract to 3W Consulting Group LLC. Collin College began offering classes in 1985 and services over 53,000 students per year.

Collin College offers continuing education courses to build knowledge and skills for students to obtain improved job skills and individual development. They also offer workforce development courses that can be customized by industry or job classification to assist businesses to overcome challenges and become opportunistic.

3W Consulting Group LLC is providing Collin College with a professional development program designed to impact business managers constructively, providing them with the guidance and tools they need to become stronger leaders.

"We are honored to work wcj together with Collin College to prepare leaders and the workforce of Collin County and the surrounding counties to increase business and individual performance, grow their revenues, and sustain employee engagement."

Collin College and 3W Consulting Group LLC will partner to contribute to the economic engine Collin County by equipping its workforce and leaders.

3W Consulting Group LLC is a certified minority and woman-owned consulting and training company. A Texas-based company, they deliver results through professional development, training, business and educational consulting, and executive coaching. Visit the company website at https://www.3wconsultinggroup.com.

3W Consulting Group LLC
***@3wconsultinggroup.com
***@3wconsultinggroup.com
Training, Continuing Education, Workforce Development
Education
Plano - Texas - United States
Awards
