Dr. Rochelle Webb Elected to NAWBO DFW Board of Directors
The NAWBO DFW Chapter is comprised of dynamic, dedicated women leaders who believe in developing strong alliances to serve women business owners across the Metroplex. The focus is on leadership, public policy advocacy, and developing strategic programming to support the growth of complex businesses.
"As a woman business owner, I understand the value of connecting with a diverse group of exceptional women business leaders. No matter the size of the company, each Chief Executive Officer, President, or Founder has knowledge to share to support the success of other members," stated Webb.
As a member of the Board of Directors, Webb will contribute to the organization's efforts tackle many critical issues facing women business owners. Webb will also serve as a member of the NAWBO DFW Public Policy Committee.
NAWBO, a dues-based organization with far-reaching clout and impact, is a one-stop resource for propelling women business owners into greater economic, social, and political spheres worldwide. "I am proud to have Dr. Rochelle L. Webb as part of our Board of Directors," stated NAWBO DFW President Ms. Tarsha Polk. "She has a comprehensive skillset that contribute immediately to our organization and membership."
3W Consulting Group, LLC is a certified minority and woman-owned management consulting company. A Texas-based company, our experts provide consultative advice, training, strategic planning, operational analysis, and real world business experience to help customers solve their most challenging business problems. We deliver results through business and management consulting, executive coaching, educational consulting, leadership development and assessment, training, and more.
