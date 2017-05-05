 
News By Tag
* Executive Coaching
* Training
* Management Consulting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765

Dr. Rochelle Webb Elected to NAWBO DFW Board of Directors

 
 
Dr. Rochelle Webb
Dr. Rochelle Webb
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Executive Coaching
Training
Management Consulting

Industry:
Business

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Executives

DALLAS - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Rochelle L. Webb, Chief Executive Officer, 3W Consulting Group LLC, Little Elm, TX was recently named to the National Association of Women Business Owners Dallas / Fort Worth (NAWBO DFW) 2017-2018 Board of Directors. NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 10 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the market.

The NAWBO DFW Chapter is comprised of dynamic, dedicated women leaders who believe in developing strong alliances to serve women business owners across the Metroplex. The focus is on leadership, public policy advocacy, and developing strategic programming to support the growth of complex businesses.

"As a woman business owner, I understand the value of connecting with a diverse group of exceptional women business leaders. No matter the size of the company, each Chief Executive Officer, President, or Founder has knowledge to share to support the success of other members," stated Webb.

Webb converts her solid background in executive leadership spanning executive coaching and training, health reform, employment services, public policy, strategic planning, project/program portfolio management, and multi-million-dollar budgetary control into actionable results for 3W Consulting Group, LLC customers.

As a member of the Board of Directors, Webb will contribute to the organization's efforts tackle many critical issues facing women business owners. Webb will also serve as a member of the NAWBO DFW Public Policy Committee.

NAWBO, a dues-based organization with far-reaching clout and impact, is a one-stop resource for propelling women business owners into greater economic, social, and political spheres worldwide. "I am proud to have Dr. Rochelle L. Webb as part of our Board of Directors," stated NAWBO DFW President Ms. Tarsha Polk. "She has a comprehensive skillset that contribute immediately to our organization and membership."

Please click here (https://www.3wconsultinggroup.com/) to learn more about 3W Consulting Group LLC.

For more on the NAWBO DFW Chapter, please visit http://nawbodfw.org/

3W Consulting Group, LLC is a certified minority and woman-owned management consulting company. A Texas-based company, our experts provide consultative advice, training, strategic planning, operational analysis, and real world business experience to help customers solve their most challenging business problems. We deliver results through business and management consulting, executive coaching, educational consulting, leadership development and assessment, training, and more.

Contact
Rochelle L. Webb
3W Consulting Group LLC
***@3wconsultinggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@3wconsultinggroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Executive Coaching, Training, Management Consulting
Industry:Business
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
3W Consulting Group LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share