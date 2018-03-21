 
Education Service Center- Region 19 Allied States Cooperative Approves 3W Consulting Group LLC

 
 
SAN ANTONIO - March 26, 2018 - PRLog -- The Education Service Center (ESC) - Region 19 Allied States Cooperative has approved 3W Consulting Group LLC as an approved vendor on its statewide Master Contract to provide classroom curriculum, supplies, equipment and related materials. The purpose of ESC-Region 19 is to aid teachers and administrators in the El Paso area in their role as educators of our children. ESC-Region 19 is one of twenty regional service centers located throughout the state that function as a link between the districts and charter schools they serve and the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in Austin, the administrative unit of the Texas public education system.

3W Consulting Group LLC is a certified minority and woman-owned consulting and professional development company. A Texas- based company, they provide consultative advice, training, strategic planning, operational analysis, and real-world business experience to help schools solve their most challenging problems. 3W Consulting Group LLC delivers results through educational consulting services, executive coaching, leadership development and assessment, and training.

Learn about 3W Consulting Group LLC at https://www.3wconsultinggroup.com

Learn about ASC at http://www.alliedstatescooperative.com/index.php

Contact
3W Consulting Group LLC
Dr. Rochelle L. Webb
***@3wconsultinggroup.com
Tags:Education, Training, Instructional Materials
Industry:Education
Location:San Antonio - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
