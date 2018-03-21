News By Tag
Education Service Center- Region 19 Allied States Cooperative Approves 3W Consulting Group LLC
3W Consulting Group LLC is a certified minority and woman-owned consulting and professional development company. A Texas- based company, they provide consultative advice, training, strategic planning, operational analysis, and real-world business experience to help schools solve their most challenging problems. 3W Consulting Group LLC delivers results through educational consulting services, executive coaching, leadership development and assessment, and training.
Learn about 3W Consulting Group LLC at https://www.3wconsultinggroup.com
Learn about ASC at http://www.alliedstatescooperative.com/
