News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
3W Consulting Group LLC Awarded CASE for Kids Consultants and Trainers Contract
HCDE is a service provider for educators and students throughout Harris County. It provides critical services under the direction of a seven-member, elected Board of Trustees responsible to the citizens of our nation's third largest county. HCDE's broad-based programs, developed in conjunction with 25 school districts, are tailored to meet specific needs that education professionals of these districts have identified as being critical to their success.
3W Consulting Group LLC is a certified wcj minority and woman-owned management consulting company delivering results through executive coaching, educational consulting, leadership development and assessment, training, business and management consulting, and more. 3W Consulting Group LLC uses real-world business experience to help customers solve their most challenging business problems. They harness the power of their expertise and leadership experiences to develop solutions to meet customers' business challenges.
Read more about 3W Consulting Group LLC at http://www.3wconsultinggroup.com.
Media Contact
Rochelle L. Webb
3W Consulting Group LLC
info@3wconsultinggroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse