Anthony Guy Live at the Airliner
Los Angeles O.A.T. Recording Artist ANTHONY GUY get's 'Closer' with his fans LIVE at the AIRLINER CLUB - Los Angeles, CA
* After the show, he wants to meet you. Don't miss your chance to meet and greet the Man and Artist, Anthony Guy. Get close enough to see him up close and in person, get his autograph, pose for photos, shake his hand, sign up and join the Fan Club.
TICKETS are on SALE - $10.00 [bit.ly/2isthWy]
"I have a special code-name for just my style of music, I call it 'O.A.T.'(for)
"Born in Chester (PA), I was nearly 7 years old when I decided that Music was for me, a happy and diligent Church singer/drummer by 10, I began writing many songs by 13, and by 14 I was already performing live. As it turns out no one ever even knew how 'nervous' I was that very first time I performed Live, so I kept working hard at it and developed myself yet further; it turned out to be my perfect creative outlet and evolved into my present-day career. I thus decided to make the big move to L.A., and that's where I live right now (and loving it too) by the way!"
The Beverly Hills area is especially attractive and interesting to me, mostly because of the top rate schools, community safety, amazingly clean streets, and the of course the great people (who are remarkably good, down to Earth, and personable) they, like me, seek 'truth' in everything beyond just perfect beauty. I have been actively looking into properties there and feel very impressed and quite comfortable with what I thus far found. Beverly Hills is also centrally located, I have to say that the only thing I do not like at all about Los Angeles (and I am sure all can agree) is the traffic, as I do hate driving; Uber is presently my best Chauffer for everywhere I go."
"My Manager is the great Corey Jones, I not only consider him a brilliant, skilled, and highly able 'key player' in my career, but I too esteem him with true honorable respect, for I know how he treats everyone with fair and kind compassion; he's much more like a dear friend to me, than a very important business associate. He too owns and operates a spacious recording studio in Oregon, of which I was honored with many a chance to work in. That recording facility is a 'decked-out State-of-the-
"My new and exciting single (from that amazing recording session) is 'Closer' and is to drop at the top of the month. I am excited and thrilled with the final cut because it's a song that's very relevant in describing what it takes to get what you very much want out of life. It describes what getting closer to living the life that you are destined for, entails. When you finally see your past failure as just a series of past momentary emotional setbacks, the 'old stuff matters' drop away, are let go of, and you finally elevate. It's deep, and goes into self-reflection but too offers a prophecy-level command and like direction. 'Closer' is all about gaining ground on your destiny and desire but still retaining your dignity, truth, and logic. That insight comes from having met, worked with, and knowing great people in my life."
"My fans find in me an Artist who cares about myself, and very much them too. The things I share, tell, and thus influence through my music are only good natured. My fans and friends also know that I am all about never allowing company to discourage you unjustly, nor subconciously. Most often their 'constructive criticism' is just their own misplaced confusion. Don't hate them, no matter what. No! My advice, in every way, to all is simple: stay focused, have faith in yourself, and always be loyal to your friends; you will be blessed!"
bit.ly/2isthWy (https://l.facebook.com/
