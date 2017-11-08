 
November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Trash as As Art: Satya Wimbish Releases New "Playtime" Art Series

New artwork release from Colorado recycle artist Satya Wimbish
 
 
Trash as Art "Playtime" series "Nala" by Satya Wimbi
Trash as Art "Playtime" series "Nala" by Satya Wimbi
 
AURORA, Colo. - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Trash as Art artist, Satya Wimbish is thrilled to announce the start of her new ongoing series titled Playtime.  The works are an intriguing combination of fluid art technique, traditional brush painting, and children's toys. Wimbish is known for her use of recycled materials in her work, most notably newspaper in paintings and her line of jewelry fittingly titled #PAPER. The Playtime series continues on her recycle theme with the use of toys projecting from the canvas in a playful 3D effect.

"It's a reminder to just have fun," says Wimbish. "We spend time as kids growing up playing with toys, family and friends, running around outdoors and then we get older and neglect that enjoyable side of life." Pieces are named in reference to toys, games, and terms kids use while playing like "Hide and Seek" and "I'm Just Taking a Break".

Wimbish is an active member of the Aurora art scene. She serves as Board President for Aurora Cultural Arts District (ACAD). She strives to bring innovation to her artwork along with the community she serves. With the release of Playtime, she has opened up a new opportunity to her audience. Wimbish will accept Bitcoin payments for any artwork purchased from the Playtime series, or any commissions created wcj from around the theme. "I'm not a traditional artist. This has been a year of exploration for me in terms of the arts and I thought it would be fitting to embark on a non-traditional route with the digital currency," states Wimbish. "I'm excited to see the response and meet new people through this process."

Trash as Art fans can follow the creations of Satya's Playtime series via her website http://trashasart.com They can also search social media with the hashtags #satyasplaytime and #satyain3d. Her artist Instagram and Twitter are @trashasart. Trash as Art is also on Facebook.

Satya Wimbish
***@trashasart.com
