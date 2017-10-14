The Aurora Cultural Arts District presents: The Lone Tree Art Project

New Works By Rene Farkass at Aurora Cultural Arts District, 1400 Dallas Street.

Contact

Satya Wimbish

***@trashasart.com Satya Wimbish

End

-- DATES: Friday, November 3-4 and November 10 HOURS: 5-8pm WHERE: Aurora Cultural Arts District — 1400 Dallas Street, Aurora, COEVENT DETAILS: This event is FREE and open to the public Aurora, CO.: The Aurora Cultural Arts District (ACAD) is pleased to announce The Lone Tree Art Project, a gallery exhibition of new works by local artist, Rene Farkass. "Though he's mostly known for his figurative paintings and drawings, his new series of tree paintings is equally as striking," remarks ACAD President Satya Wimbish. "It really demonstrates that his mastery of form is every bit as dramatic in depicting nature as it is in rendering the human body."Though he now lives in Los Angeles, Rene Farkass has been an active member of the Denver art scene for the past twenty years. Originally from Washington, D.C., he studied painting at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York and has also lived and worked in Baltimore and Chicago. Back in Washington, D.C., he was an active member of the experimental art and performance scene and created The Boogins, an arts magazine that featured a variety of new, emerging, and established graphic artists. Since coming to Denver, he's hosted the city's longest-running figure drawing class, and has been featured in KWGN Channel 2, Westword, and the critically acclaimed Monday Night Art Talks series.This recent series features paintings of nature in both rural Colorado and the urban landscape of Los Angeles."The Lone Tree Art Project is a reminder that despite wcj our differences and individualism, we're all still united by something," Farkass explains. "In this series, that unity comes through the distant horizon you see in each piece. You enter the space thinking you're looking at separate paintings of individual trees, only to find yourself surrounded by a forest of unified work."The show kicks off with an opening party on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4 from 5-8pm. There will be another party the following weekend on Friday, November 10 from 5-8pm.