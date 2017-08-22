 
More Judge Participation than any year to date at ACI's 22nd Drug & Med - Full Agenda Available

 
 
ACI's Drug and Med
ACI's Drug and Med
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- American Conference Institute (ACI) is pleased to announce that the full agenda is now available for its 22nd Anniversary Drug and Med conference in New York on December 4-6, 2017.  Attendees will have an opportunity to network with hundreds of high-stakes drug and med products liability litigators throughout the nation while participating in sophisticated and practical sessions tailored to appeal to masters in the field.

This year's agenda features new forward-thinkingcontent such as our highly popular session on "Weighing the Pros and Cons of MDLs:  Have MDLs Run Their Course?", as well as a session on "Strategies for Opposing Trials with Multiple Plaintiffs and Enforcement Trends and Latest Developments with Opioid Litigation."

We are especially pleased to feature a highly anticipated discussion on ways in which products liability litigation can transform into "a system" that more effectively administers appropriate justice without all the unnecessary costs. Addressed by GlaxoSmithKline's Senior Vice President of Global Litigation, PD Villarrealand Chief Legal Officer at Endo Pharmaceuticals, Matt Maletta, the new session is titled, Disrupting the Mass Tort Industry.

Additionally, 10 judgeswill be joining us this year as well as 6 government enforcers from multiple jurisdictions.  Networking opportunities abound with a slew of pharma and medical device companies through our cocktail reception, networking breaks, lunches as well as an exclusive In-House Think Tank Lunchwhere in-house counsel can network in a more intimate setting.

For more information about this event, including a full agenda, faculty list, and brochure, visit https://www.drugandmed.com

