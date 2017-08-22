News By Tag
Code PSD to HTML For Eye-catching Designs
HTMLPanda brings your artwork to life by converting designs in any format to deliver a responsive and flawless website. The process followed here is simple, quick and easy.
Semantic markup: By using the SEO semantic markup, our developers can convert designs into a fully optimized and accessible web page.
W3C valid XHTML/CSS: The pages coded by our developers are completely W3C validated and compatible across major browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera and so on.
Lightweight and tableless layout: Tableless layouts are coded to ensure that the website delivered is both SEO and W3C compatible.
Hand coded XHTML markup: Every single layout of design coded by our professionals is 100% hand coded into HTML/CSS and is later analyzed for cross browser compatibility.
Non-disclosure agreement: We take pride in maintaining privacy and long-term relationships with our clients, therefore, we sign an NDA that promises to keep the confidential data secure.
Being one of the reputed PSD to HTML conversion providers, we ensure that every PSD design converted is W3C validated, pixel accurate, hand coded and cross-browser compatible. In order to make your brand visible to the targeted audience, our professionals deliver excellent web designs that boost your search engine rankings.
Benefits of PSD to HTML conversions:
* User-friendly and structured website
* Quick web page loading
* Transition and animation by using CSS3
* Responsive web design
* Optimized search engine ranking
* Increased conversions on the website
Consistency in delivering reliable conversions has helped us stay ahead of the competition. Other than this, we can also help businesses get a tailored service that matches exactly the objectives of your business.
To get a better insight of PSD to HTML conversion at HTMLPanda, visit at:
http://www.htmlpanda.com/
