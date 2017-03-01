Get Native-App-Like Experience With Sencha App Development

Leveraging the power of Sencha, the developers at HTMLPanda offer innovative and cross-platform mobile apps with Sencha app development services that help enhance user experience with a finished and polished UI.

Contact

HTMLPanda

***@htmlpanda.com HTMLPanda

End

-- At HTMLPanda, we have been offering world-class Sencha app development services that serve in the creation of high-performance and feature-packed native mobile applications. These applications are compatible across iOS, Android, BlackBerry and Windows Mobile. Sencha developers at HTMLPanda take advantage of the features of framework to deliver fast and fully responsive applications. With the multiple years of experience in delivering highly robust and interactive applications, Sencha developers help build efficient apps that render amazing look and feel along with smooth performance. Our professionals follow a project management approach to use their knowledge and experience.The industry's leading mobile app framework, Sencha allows developers to build rich mobile apps that provide access to powerful technologies as geolocation, CSS3 and local storage. Our developers have worked with a range of UI widgets, layouts and other features to develop Sencha touch apps with the following features:Sencha touch developers at HTMLPanda help eliminate the gap between web apps and native apps by taking advantage of its hardware acceleration features. So, no matter what device the app is being used, they would deliver fast and responsive results.Applications designed using Sencha touch are flexible enough with respect to their sensitivity to touch events. Our developers are flexible enough to incorporate touch features like double tap, drag and drop, swipe, long press, rotate, pinch and much more.The constant demand for better, consistent and smoother experiences across multiple platforms is growing at a rapid pace. Whether it's Android, iOS or BlackBerry, Sencha app development services offered by us allow creating user-friendly apps that offer an uninterrupted user experience across varied devices.With the help of Sencha app development services at HTMLPanda, you can easily design browser based applications with a similar native look and feel. Our Sencha touch apps are bound to fetch increased returns even on small investments.At HTMLPanda, we aim to deliver innovative designing and technically superior development methods by bringing on table Sencha applications that earn a globally acknowledged reputation.For more information about our services, you can contact us at: