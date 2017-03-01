News By Tag
Get Native-App-Like Experience With Sencha App Development
Leveraging the power of Sencha, the developers at HTMLPanda offer innovative and cross-platform mobile apps with Sencha app development services that help enhance user experience with a finished and polished UI.
The industry's leading mobile app framework, Sencha allows developers to build rich mobile apps that provide access to powerful technologies as geolocation, CSS3 and local storage. Our developers have worked with a range of UI widgets, layouts and other features to develop Sencha touch apps with the following features:
Responsive: Sencha touch developers at HTMLPanda help eliminate the gap between web apps and native apps by taking advantage of its hardware acceleration features. So, no matter what device the app is being used, they would deliver fast and responsive results.
Flexibility:
Cross-platform:
Improved ROI: With the help of Sencha app development services at HTMLPanda, you can easily design browser based applications with a similar native look and feel. Our Sencha touch apps are bound to fetch increased returns even on small investments.
At HTMLPanda, we aim to deliver innovative designing and technically superior development methods by bringing on table Sencha applications that earn a globally acknowledged reputation.
