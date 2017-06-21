News By Tag
Discover The Benefits Of PSD to HTML5 Conversion at HTMLPanda
HTMLPanda is the fastest growing PSD to HTML5 service provider that has helped businesses modify their designs into stunning hand-coded and W3C standard compliant websites. They offer pixel-perfect, hand-coded PSD transformation to HTML5 for a highly
The company, headquartered in California, USA, offers W3C validated PSD to HTML5 conversion services. They have been making a full spectrum of PSD to HTML conversion by delivering top-notch conversion with sophisticated web development methodologies.
The firm is equipped with a team of skilled and intelligent coders that help them discover the innovative approaches to marketing and customize HTML pages with interactive web components. They also have a specialized team of quality which ensures everything on the code meets the highest web standards. Every single line of code crafted by their developers is pixel-perfect, W3C compliant and 100% hand-written.
Specifics of PSD to HTML5 conversion at HTMLPanda:
Use of inline CSS
Incorporating modern design features like cross-browser compatibility and clear markups
Multiple client support
Optimized integration of CTA and maximized click-through
100% hand coded websites for better performance
SEO-friendly design
100% pixel-perfect design
Audio/video support
Optimized use of graphic elements
Higher usability
The developers at HTMLPanda come up with a productive website that meets both commercial and personal needs. This markup language imparts both visual attraction and functionality to impart attractiveness and high performance.
Their unrelenting effort has helped them establish an outstanding name in the field of PSD to HTML5.
To know more about the company, you can visit their portfolio at:
http://www.htmlpanda.com/
