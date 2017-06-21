 
Discover The Benefits Of PSD to HTML5 Conversion at HTMLPanda

HTMLPanda is the fastest growing PSD to HTML5 service provider that has helped businesses modify their designs into stunning hand-coded and W3C standard compliant websites. They offer pixel-perfect, hand-coded PSD transformation to HTML5 for a highly
 
 
FREMONT, Calif. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- PSD to HTML5 conversion is the trendiest approach to acquire a website design that is browser and device compatible. Additionally, the conversion process leads to a website that performs outstanding on searches. The procedure is completely structured and sequenced wherein web pages that are created in PSD are transformed into the HTML code. At HTMLPanda, you will get incredibly swift and economical PSD to HTML5 conversion services that are both quick and efficient.

The company, headquartered in California, USA, offers W3C validated PSD to HTML5 conversion services. They have been making a full spectrum of PSD to HTML conversion by delivering top-notch conversion with sophisticated web development methodologies.

The firm is equipped with a team of skilled and intelligent coders that help them discover the innovative approaches to marketing and customize HTML pages with interactive web components. They also have a specialized team of quality which ensures everything on the code meets the highest web standards. Every single line of code crafted by their developers is pixel-perfect, W3C compliant and 100% hand-written.

Specifics of PSD to HTML5 conversion at HTMLPanda:

Use of inline CSS

Incorporating modern design features like cross-browser compatibility and clear markups

Multiple client support

Optimized integration of CTA and maximized click-through

100% hand coded websites for better performance

SEO-friendly design

100% pixel-perfect design

Audio/video support

Optimized use of graphic elements

Higher usability

The developers at HTMLPanda come up with a productive website that meets both commercial and personal needs. This markup language imparts both visual attraction and functionality to impart attractiveness and high performance.

Their unrelenting effort has helped them establish an outstanding name in the field of PSD to HTML5.

To know more about the company, you can visit their portfolio at:

http://www.htmlpanda.com/psd-to-html5.php

HTMLPanda
***@htmlpanda.com
