Techware Solution Announcing a new revamped software, Soulmate

Techware Solution is ready to announce the new redesigned software script, Soulmate
 
 
Soulmate
Soulmate
 
Listed Under

ERNAKULAM, India - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The leading enterprise web and mobile app design and development company- Techware Solution announced its newly revamped product Soulmate offering an all in one online matrimony software for matrimony agencies, new and existing marriage bureaus or individual marriage brokers.

The revamped software is likely to have an eye catching, user-friendly and simple UI/UX design along with improved functionality. The home page is presented with different options that qualify the 'search' of their prospective spouses. The refreshed site is integrated with many features which can use and take full advantage of the matrimonial services. The redesigned software introduces a range of new content, including a Demo URL to provide a walk through the software.

The software is available in the PHP version. The revamped software provide Grooms and Brides with an exceptional matchmaking experience by exploring the opportunities and resources to meet true potential life partners. This is a very powerful online wedding portal script developed exclusively and user-friendly.

Key Features

General Site Feature

• Filters are used for searching your most compatible and perfect match.
• Member profiles are highlighted and shown in the landing page
• Role Management
• User Management
• Unique design
• Privacy settings
• Safe and secure
• Payment Integration
• Contact number protection
• Customized source code

User Features

• Easy Login/Logout
• Safe and Secure Profile Management includes

• Edit Profile
• Delete Profile
• Change Password
• Photo Uploading

• Detailed Personal Information of User include

• Basic Details
• Religion details
• Location Details
• Professional Details
• Family Details

The whole Structure of the Soulmate is manageable through easy to use admin panel.

Admin Features

• Manage Users
• Manage Paid Users
• Manage Packages
• Manage Staff
• Manage Index
• Manage Newsletter
• Manage Report

Where to Buy?

The revamped ready made Online Matrimonial Software (https://codecanyon.net/item/soulmate-matrimonial-portal/1...), Soulmate is now available at Envato. The software is fully search Engine friendly and the  advanced features of the software is  to empower marriage bureaus to start their new profitable online matrimony services

Media Contact
Techware Solution
***@techware.in
End
Source:
Email:***@techware.in
Posted By:***@techware.in Email Verified
