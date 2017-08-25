News By Tag
Techware Solution Announcing a new revamped software, Soulmate
Techware Solution is ready to announce the new redesigned software script, Soulmate
The revamped software is likely to have an eye catching, user-friendly and simple UI/UX design along with improved functionality. The home page is presented with different options that qualify the 'search' of their prospective spouses. The refreshed site is integrated with many features which can use and take full advantage of the matrimonial services. The redesigned software introduces a range of new content, including a Demo URL to provide a walk through the software.
The software is available in the PHP version. The revamped software provide Grooms and Brides with an exceptional matchmaking experience by exploring the opportunities and resources to meet true potential life partners. This is a very powerful online wedding portal script developed exclusively and user-friendly.
Key Features
General Site Feature
• Filters are used for searching your most compatible and perfect match.
• Member profiles are highlighted and shown in the landing page
• Role Management
• User Management
• Unique design
• Privacy settings
• Safe and secure
• Payment Integration
• Contact number protection
• Customized source code
User Features
• Easy Login/Logout
• Safe and Secure Profile Management includes
• Edit Profile
• Delete Profile
• Change Password
• Photo Uploading
• Detailed Personal Information of User include
• Basic Details
• Religion details
• Location Details
• Professional Details
• Family Details
The whole Structure of the Soulmate is manageable through easy to use admin panel.
Admin Features
• Manage Users
• Manage Paid Users
• Manage Packages
• Manage Staff
• Manage Index
• Manage Newsletter
• Manage Report
Where to Buy?
The revamped ready made Online Matrimonial Software (https://codecanyon.net/
Media Contact
Techware Solution
***@techware.in
