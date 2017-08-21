Al Wahda Mall Celebrates Woman-Power with its 'Her Tuesdays' activation

End

-- Al Wahda Mall, an Iconic landmark & favorite shopping destination located in the heart of Abu Dhabi city, is running its Her Tuesdays' ladies exclusive promotional offer, allowing ladies to participate in monthly raffle draws and receive exciting discounts at stores in the mall every Tuesday from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Her Tuesdays will last from 7March 2017 to 27February, 2018. Women can shop for AED 200 at the mall and be in the running to win a monthly raffle draw with a prize of gift vouchers worth AED 5,000 to shop at the mall.Al Wahda Mall has always extended its efforts to make the mall a happy place to be for women with its Pink Parking Initiative as well as the Her Tuesdays offers running at the mall. Al Wahda Mall has also celebrated women power in the past with its Guinness World Record events with the Strongest Woman in the UAE, Eva Clarke, among other initiatives and feats.Mr. Mohammad Nauman Thakur, General Manager, Al Wahda Mall said, "We are always looking for new ways to give back to our loyal customers, and Her Tuesdays is one of the many ways in which we want to make our customer base happier. With in-store activations as well as mall activations, Al Wahda Mall is the hub this year all the way till end of February in 2018. We are grateful to our customers for their loyalty and support of the mall, and extend hearty congratulations to all the winners of the monthly raffle so far."The Her Tuesdays campaign runs from 7March, 2017 to 27February, 2017 every Tuesday from 10:00am to 3:00pm and offers exciting offers and a chance to win AED 5,000 worth vouchers monthly to shop at the mall.