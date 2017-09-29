News By Tag
Wildly popular InstaCurve Shapewear to support Outfest
Vendor table with showcase shapewear items for men and women
Allison Grant was born in Kingston, Jamaica but raised from an early age in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She attended Temple University for a few years before deciding to start her own business. Having a passion for fashion, health and fitness, Allison combined her passions into InstaCurve. Worn by the likes of Blac Chyna, Kim Zolciak, Amber Rose, Ciara, Snooki and other major celebrities, InstaCurve boasts a booming social media following, amazing products and other items that speak health and wellness into a space that has typically been more about vanity. Visitors of their booth this weekend should expect giveaways, fun and meet and greet with local celebrity drag queen Aisa' Monroe'. For information or interview opportunities please visit www.instacurve.com contact Kai Wanzer at 213-788-9638 or info@instacurve.com.
