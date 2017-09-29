Wildly popular InstaCurve Shapewear to support Outfest

Vendor table with showcase shapewear items for men and women

-- Consisting of approximately 10 square blocks of the Philadelphia "gayborhood", Outfest, happening October 8, 2017, attracts over 25,000 people each year with more than 100 businesses and vendors. One of the highly anticipated vendor is the InstaCurve Waist Trainers and Shapewear brand (www.instacurve.com)Different than most, the InstaCurve brand carries waist trainers and other items for men. They will showcase their shapewear this weekend in support for the LGBT community across the globe. Founded by entrepreneur Allison Grant, InstaCurve carries wcj an assortment of items designed to make a man or woman feel sexy and shapely. "It is important for us to be part of and support causes in our community. Gender equality is very important to us", says Allison.Allison Grant was born in Kingston, Jamaica but raised from an early age in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She attended Temple University for a few years before deciding to start her own business. Having a passion for fashion, health and fitness, Allison combined her passions into InstaCurve. Worn by the likes of Blac Chyna, Kim Zolciak, Amber Rose, Ciara, Snooki and other major celebrities, InstaCurve boasts a booming social media following, amazing products and other items that speak health and wellness into a space that has typically been more about vanity. Visitors of their booth this weekend should expect giveaways, fun and meet and greet with local celebrity drag queen Aisa' Monroe'. For information or interview opportunities please visit www.instacurve.com contact Kai Wanzer at 213-788-9638 or info@instacurve.com.