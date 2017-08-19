News By Tag
VantagePoint Creator Interview Published on Nasdaq.com
Mendelsohn has been using artificial intelligence (AI) in his trading for more than 30 years. He started his first company, Market Technologies, in 1979 and in 1991 launched VantagePoint, the first commercially successful trading software utilizing artificial intelligence.
"I realized at that point that continuing to focus on individual markets one at a time was becoming obsolete. So, I began developing what I called intermarket analysis software." Mendelsohn said in his interview. Believe it or not, Artificial Intelligence has been around since before the 1960's, in fact, that was when Louis first learned about AI, while attending Carnegie Mellon University. It was during that time, that he was inspired to further his research of AI and connect its capabilities to how they can be used within the financial markets. He used that research to develop VantagePoint, the first AI trading software of its kind. The VantagePoint software has come a long way since inception, now with the ability to forecast the financial markets with up to 86% predictive accuracy.
After nearly 30 years on the market, this artificial intelligence software has simply automated the process of allowing traders the ability to seamlessly improve their timing and direction when trading the stock market which often leads to more profits.
Since the introduction of its first trading software in 1983, the artificial intelligence trading software company has grown into a multi-million dollar, Inc. 500. business employing more than 60 people who provide service to nearly 25,000 customers in more than 120 countries.
At this point, after many trials and tribulations over the past few decades, they have really perfected the capabilities of the software. However, there will always be room for improvement when it comes to user experience so that is where they will continue to focus their efforts for the future. Mendelsohn stated in the interview, "We have a really well-polished software program at this point. What we're doing is continuing to tweak it and continue to make it more user friendly." These constant improvements allow the average trader to quickly and easily begin profiting from the highly accurate forecasts.
For more information about Market Technologies, visit www.vantagepointsoftware.com.
About Market Technologies:
