Quadratec Debuts Exclusive Automatic Mirror Movers For Jeep Wranglers With Power Heated Mirrors
This exclusive game changing mirror kit allows Jeep Wrangler owners to instantly switch from 'doors on' to 'doors off' driving, without changing mirrors or losing any rear visibility. Plus, these powered automatic mirror movers utilize a complete plug and play installation that retains all your existing factory power mirror functions.
"We are extremely excited about the launch of these billet aluminum mirror movers," said Quadratec Engineering Manager Steve Fisher. "Our revolutionary automatic mirror movers are the superior choice for those who insist on maximum quality and performance in a mirror relocation solution. They are simple, but ingenious."
Driven by its patented design, Quadratec's automatic billet aluminum mirror movers easily mount to the windshield 'A' pillar, instead of the door, while still maintaining the factory mirror position. Specialized no-drill filler plates cover the factory mirror location and feature a small radius cam that contacts the mirror arm and gently nudges it outward when opening the door. When the door is closed, the mirror springs back to the factory position.
The billet aluminum mirror mover kit remains on the vehicle when removing the front doors thanks to included locking pins, which can be inserted into place after swinging the mirrors forward. Once the doors are off, remove the pins and the mirrors snap back into place.
These deluxe powered automatic mirror mover kits work with all 2011-17 Wranglers originally fitted with factory power mirrors, and feature OE-specification mirror heads as well as custom 'T' harnesses to provide power for remote mirror adjustments even with the doors off. Kits will not work with non-power mirror vehicles.
All kits come pre-assembled and ready to install with detailed instructions.
To learn more about these exclusive mirror kits, visit https://www.quadratec.com/
About Quadratec, Inc.
Built on over 25 years of excellence, Quadratec, Inc. is more than just an industry leader in the aftermarket Jeep world. It is a dream-builder, problem solver and passionate advocate for all enthusiasts of the legendary Jeep CJ & Wrangler, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee vehicles. Quadratec delivers the very best parts and accessories that continue to provide Jeep owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. See more at https://www.quadratec.com/
