News By Tag
* Jeep
* Catalog
* Wrangler
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Quadratec Announces 'Jeeps And Java' Returning For 2017
Monthly Jeep events provide area enthusiasts access to manufacturer reps, discounted products, free doughnuts and coffee, and a place to compare vehicles.
"Quadratec is thrilled to bring back Jeeps and Java in 2017 for what we think will be its best year yet," says Quadratec's Jeeps and Java co-coordinator Cory Cole. "Over the past four years, Jeeps and Java has grown beyond everyone's expectations all thanks to so many great area Jeep enthusiasts who come out rain or shine."
The events are held from 9-11:30 AM on select Sundays each month at Quadratec's West Chester, Pa. facility, and draw hundreds of Jeep owners, friends, and family members, as well as top manufacturer reps. Everyone who attends can easily compare vehicle builds while discovering new modification ideas and, for 2017, purchase product at special show discounts. Also for 2017, Quadratec has added off-site Jeeps and Java events for October and November that include a pumpkin patch and Christmas tree cutting site.
All Jeeps and Java events are free and attendees receive one raffle ticket upon entrance good towards a chance at over $1000 worth of prizes. Additional raffle tickets can be earned via donations to several area organizations partnered with Quadratec. This year, Quadratec is accepting donations for Philadelphia Shriners Children's Hospitals, The Michael Strange Foundation – Voices For Silent Heroes, and Kodi's Club Rescue.
Quadratec is also continuing its partnership with Philadelphia radio station WMMRs 'Preston and Steve Camp Out For Hunger' and is accepting canned food products at every Jeeps and Java through November. Last year, Quadratec donated over 2,000 pounds of food thanks to the generous contributions of Jeep and Java attendees.
Additional event info, as well as the entire Jeeps and Java 2017 schedule, is available at: http://www.quadratec.com/
Contact
Matthew Konkle
610-701-3336
***@quadratec.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse