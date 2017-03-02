News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Quadratec Hosting April Trail Cleanup, Raffle Event
Company issues call to action for volunteers to help remove trash from important local off-road park
The experience is part of Quadratec's partnership with Off Road Consulting, and designed to remove trash and debris throughout AOAA as the park enters its spring campaign. The event is free and runs from 8am-1pm. Lunch will be provided following the cleanup for all volunteers, and Quadratec will raffle off over $2,000 worth of product.
"Quadratec has a long history of promoting responsible outdoor recreation through our Quadratec Cares grant program, and this event is another great way we can support that concept," said Craig Jaros, Quadratec's Director of Outside Events. "We invite everyone who can, to come out and help us keep these trails clean and accessible to the public."
Those interested in attending the cleanup event can register directly with Off-Road Consulting here: http://store.offroad-
All volunteers will be provided necessary tools, gloves and trash bags. Following the lunch and raffle, all participants are invited to stay and spend the afternoon light four-wheeling on AOAA's trails.
"As an off road driver, we need to give back to the trails and the off road parks that provide us with legal, safe and beautiful places to enjoy our hobby," said Off Road Consulting owner Kyle Buchter.
AOAA is a nearly three-year-old family-friendly motorized and non-motorized recreational facility sitting on 6,500 acres of coal lands in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania. The property was mined heavily into the 1950s, but sat unused since then until the facility's May 2014 opening. While the land sat vacant for decades, many used it as a dumping ground.
About Quadratec:
Since 1990, Quadratec's mission is always to deliver Expert Advice and Unbeatable Prices to enthusiasts of the legendary Jeep® CJ & Wrangler, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee vehicles. Quadratec's courteous factory-trained sales & customer service staff has the knowledge to make sure you, and your vehicle, get exactly what you need. Contact us at 800-745-2348 or www.quadratec.com.
Media Contact
Matthew Konkle
mattk@quadratec.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse