Quadratec Inc. Announces New CEO

 
 
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Quadratec, Inc. (www.quadratec.com), a worldwide leader in providing Jeep® aftermarket parts and accessories, today announced the appointment of Ted Wentz III as Chief Executive Officer effective October 2. Quadratec's founder Ted Wentz Jr., will remain active as Chairman of the Board and Chief Financial Officer.

"Ted brings proven leadership experience, digital and print marketing prowess, product development acumen, and a collaborative and approachable style that will serve us well for the rapidly evolving challenges ahead," said Quadratec President John Stewart. Mr. Stewart will continue in his role as President.

Ted Wentz III joined the Quadratec family in 2008 and spent two years in a leadership rotation integrating himself with every part of Quadratec's warehouse, call center, catalog, Internet, purchasing and marketing departments.  He also served in Marketing Analysis and Strategic Planning wcj for Quadratec.

Mr. Wentz III founded Firecraft Inc., a grill and grill accessory company, in 2009 and led Firecraft from a start up to a multi-million dollar business and trusted source for authentic world-class quality grilling equipment.

"I am very exited about joining such a great group of people and supporting them in their successful effort to be the best automotive aftermarket company in the world," Wentz III said.

Ted Wentz III holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School. He also spent several years in the Department of Homeland Security following its creation after 9/11.

He resides in Malvern, PA with his wife Susan and their two children.

About Quadratec, Inc.

Built on over 25 years of excellence, Quadratec, Inc. is more than just an industry leader in the aftermarket Jeep world. It is a dream-builder, problem solver and passionate advocate for all enthusiasts of the legendary Jeep CJ & Wrangler, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee vehicles. Quadratec delivers the very best parts and accessories that continue to provide Jeep owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. See more at https://www.quadratec.com/

Matthew Konkle
***@quadratec.com
