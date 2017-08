Thiel College fraternities, sororities support Mahoning Valley United Way school supply-drive

Thiel College's Greek community is partnering with the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley and Cumulus Youngstown to support "Backpack Give Back"—a school supply and fundraising initiative.

-- Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, has partnered with the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley and Cumulus Youngstown to support "Backpack Give Back"—a fundraising initiative aimed at distributing 650 backpacks filled with school supplies to children in need throughout the Mahoning Valley.Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/)students, faculty and staff will participate in a school supplies drive on campus, sponsored by Thiel College Greek Life. Fraternity and sorority members will be collecting supplies over the next two weeks, officially wrapping up on Friday, Sept. 8.The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley has set a minimum goal of 650 backpacks filled with supplies by the beginning of the school year. The program is a part of their "Success After 6" initiative, which supports economically disadvantaged young students by providing school supplies and resources."The most needed school supplies are tons of pencils, loose paper, folders, notebooks, crayons, colored pencils, glue sticks, rulers, little sharpeners and scissors," said Director of Success After 6 Brenda Scott.Each year, Greek organizations on Thiel's campus must demonstrate sponsorship and participation in community service and philanthropic projects. Each sorority and fraternity has selected at least one organization or cause to direct their philanthropic efforts, including, A Greater Cause, Adopt-A-Highway, Alzheimer's Association, The American Red Cross, Autism Speaks, Breast Cancer Education and Awareness, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Movember: Men's Health Education and Awareness, and The Pittsburgh Children's Hospital."We are happy to sponsor this important initiative for young children in our region," Director of Student Activities and Involvement Than Oo said. "Greek organizations and the entire campus population have a tradition and history of philanthropy and volunteerism. Our students give their strength and energy to causes like this out of a desire to help the local and regional community."For more information, contact Oo ( mailto:too@thiel.edu? subject=Backpack% 20Give%20Back ) at 724-589-2192. Members of the community wishing to donate supplies may bring them to the Office of Student Life in the Howard Miller Student Center on Thiel's campus.Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/)is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.