News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Trumen.in Manufactures High Quality Point Level Switches, Level Sensor and Level Transmitter
Get industry's best point level switches, level sensors, and level transmitters for all type of industries like Cement steel power generation and distribution pharmaceuticals, packaging machines etc.
Trumen is one of the leading manufacturer of High Quality Point Level Switches, Level Sensor and Level Transmitter in Indore. They have a specialized range of products like High Quality Point Level Switches, Level Sensor and Level Transmitter, Compact Vibrating Fork Point Level Switch for Liquids & Solids, Hydrostatic Continuous Level Transmitter, Radar Level Transmitter, Ultrasonic Level Transmitter, and Indicator Controller cum Transmitter, Rate of Flow / Loss of Head Indicator Controller and many more. They also provide top quality after sales service in case of any inconvenience with the product.
If you are looking for any kind of point level switches or level sensors or any kind of transmitter than there are very few options available who can provide you the desired product as per your specifications. And Trumen is the brand who actually knows your requirement and will be able to help you. All the products are manufactured with the high quality standard materials for making premium quality products for making product more durable in the long run. And this is the reason why Trumen has client base of international customers. And deals with the major repudiated brands
So, what are you waiting for? Visit Trumen.in and get the most effective and reliable solution for any type of equipment in which we deal, because Trumen has the motto of making quality products, making quality relationship and providing quality services.To know more about their products, browse their website (http://www.trumen.in) or call them at +91-731-243 5106
About the Company:
Trumen.in is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer & exporter of level sensing, measurement, indication and control instruments. Trumen came into existence in 2009 and initially started with manufacturing of Tuning Fork Level Switches for liquid and solid applications. With time, the manufacturing range increased with addition of Capacitance Level Transmitter & Capacitance Level Switches, RF Admittance Level Switches, Rotating Paddle Level Switches, Conductivity Type Level Switches, Vibrating Rod Level Switches, Hydrostatic Level Transmitter, Radar Level Transmitter & Ultrasonic Level Transmitter.
Contact
Rupesh Bhavsar
+91-731-656 2425
***@trumen.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse