Dr. Manish Borasi Serenity Neuropsychiatry Clinic launches Psychological Therapy treatment

Serenity Neuropsychiatry center provides various Psychological therapy treatments. Dr. Manish Borasi, the owner of the center is one of the best Psychiatrists in Bhopal.
 
 
INDORE, India - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Psychotherapy is the use of psychological methods, particularly based on regular personal interaction, to help a person change and overcome problems in desired ways. Psychotherapy aims to improve an individual's well-being and mental health, to resolve troublesome behaviours, beliefs, compulsions, thoughts, or emotions, and to improve relationships and social skills.

Now a days a lot of people find psychiatrists, as the number of cases related to depression, couple issues, insomnia, anxiety, addiction etc has increased like fire. Mental health illnesses affect one in four adults in India every year. Dr. Manish Borasi, one of the best Psychiatrists in Bhopal helps the patients to overcome these mental problems. It harms the patient mentally as well as Physically.

Psychological therapies generally fall into the following categories:

·          Behavioural therapies

· Psychoanalytical and psychodynamic therapies

· Humanistic therapies

· Couples counselling

Visit Website :- https://www.neuropsychiatry.co.in/

About:

Dr. Manish Borasi is an accomplished psychiatrist and psychotherapist at Serenity Neuropsychiatry Clinic. He has worked as a senior resident at IHBAS. He has clinical and research experience in all areas of mental health, ranging from addiction medicine, child and adolescent psychiatry, marital and psychosexual health and general adult psychiatry, geriatric psychiatry, working using medicine as well as psychotherapy. As a mental health professional, he has stood firm on his endeavour to fill the gap in psychotherapy. He is a staunch advocate of positive mental health. Aside from the above-mentioned specialities, he has the special interest in personality issues and has gained experience working with people with borderline personality. He has a team of experienced professional Doctors.

Contact
Dr. Manish Borasi
Serenity Neuropsychiatry Clinic
+917509033394
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Dr. Manish Borasi Serenity Neuropsychiatry Clinic
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
