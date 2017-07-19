 
Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


Vinayak Netralaya is Trusted in Providing Lasik Eye Surgery in Indore

Vinayak Netralaya is providing the best and risk free services of eye operations and eye surgery in Indore. They are the best and trusted Lasik eye surgeon in Indore.
 
 
INDORE, India - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Vinayak Netralaya is providing the best and risk free services of eye operations and eye surgery in Indore. They are the best and trusted Lasik eye surgeon in Indore.Lasik eye surgery is a proven procedure with a long track record of promising results, but choosing the right Lasik surgeon is still an important part of the process.

About the Operation

Lasik eye surgery is a type of vision correction many adults consider if they already use spectacles and contact lenses for distance vision. Lasik eye surgery is a third option which is comes after spectacles and contact lenses, that's used to treat common vision problems like nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism etc. It's been approved since the mid-1990s. In 2001, it became the world's most common elective procedure.

To be eligible for Lasik surgery, candidates must meet the following criteria:

• Age: Candidates must be at least 18 years old.

• General health: Lasik candidates must be in good general health, and should not have health problems

Eye health: Candidates should be free of eye diseases.

Eye problems: Lasik patients should make their eye doctor aware of certain eye problems including amblyopia (lazy eye), strabismus (muscle imbalance), or any recurrent, residual or active eye conditions that may influence healing.

Eye injury: Patients should not have any eye infections or injury.

• Nursing/pregnancy: Candidates should not be nursing or pregnant when undergoing the Lasik procedure.

• Dry eye condition: Patients should not continuously suffer from dry eyes.

Stable vision: Candidates' vision must be stable for at least one year prior to the procedure date.

Contacts lenses: Prior to your Lasik surgery consultation and Lasik procedure, you must not wear contact lenses for a certain length of time. The precise length will be determined by your doctor on an individual basis.

About the clinic

Vinayak Netralaya is a super specialist hospital committed to do care and best treatment of eye diseases and disorders and also pioneering in the technological revolution in eye care and rendering service to thousands of patients from across the globe to see the world better than ever before. That's why they known for its excellence in ophthalmic services with personalized care.

For contact:

Clinic Name :- Vinayak Netralaya
http://vinayaknetralaya.org/lasik-surgery/
Contact number:  +91-731-2536099

