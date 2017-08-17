News By Tag
Obabuji.com announces the launch of Obabujieshala in Indore
One stop digital marketing agency, Obabuji.com Indore announces the launch of Obabujieshala providing in depth digital marketing training certificate courses.
As a marketer we know that the digital marketing trend changes constantly. Obabujieshala will helps the young and budding enthusiasts to keep them updated with the digital trend. The goal of Obabujieshala is to provide resources to the students to implement marketing tactics and to guide them through everything they need to get started. The courses will not only address different digital marketing topics, but will also cover more intermediate and advanced-level strategies. Obabujieshala will provide class room training and online and offline study material. They focus moreover on practical learning.
Students may take the courses in their own time, as well as ask the instructor questions through Obabujieshala website. Students may also offer feedback about the course.
Visit Website :- https://www.obabujieshala.com
About Company-
Obabuji.com is a current era digital marketing agency, specialised in various digital marketing tools such as Website designing and development, SEO, Adwords, Social media marketing, Mobile application development and Ecommerce services. It is a one stop service agency for all digital requirements. The company has a rich culture of giving and nurturing young talents and offers wonderful opportunities of training, internships and working
Contact
Pankaj Tiwari
Obabuji.com Digital Marketing Company
09039000015
***@obabujionline.com
