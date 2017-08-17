 
August 2017





Obabuji.com announces the launch of Obabujieshala in Indore

One stop digital marketing agency, Obabuji.com Indore announces the launch of Obabujieshala providing in depth digital marketing training certificate courses.
 
 
OBABUJI digital marketing company
INDORE, India - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- One stop digital marketing agency, Obabuji.com Indore announces the launch of Obabujieshala providing in depth digital marketing training certificate courses. The courses offered will be SEO (Search Engine Optimisation), SMO (Social Media Optimisation), Email Marketing, Mobile Marketing, SEM (Search Engine Marketing) and Google Analytics Webmaster. Obabujieshala is one of the best digital marketing training center in Indore.

As a marketer we know that the digital marketing trend changes constantly. Obabujieshala will helps the young and budding enthusiasts to keep them updated with the digital trend. The goal of Obabujieshala is to provide resources to the students to implement marketing tactics and to guide them through everything they need to get started. The courses will not only address different digital marketing topics, but will also cover more intermediate and advanced-level strategies. Obabujieshala will provide class room training and online and offline study material. They focus moreover on practical learning.

Students may take the courses in their own time, as well as ask the instructor questions through Obabujieshala website. Students may also offer feedback about the course.

Visit Website :- https://www.obabujieshala.com

About Company-

Obabuji.com is a current era digital marketing agency, specialised in various digital marketing tools such as Website designing and development, SEO, Adwords, Social media marketing, Mobile application development and Ecommerce services. It is a one stop service agency for all digital requirements. The company has a rich culture of giving and nurturing young talents and offers wonderful opportunities of training, internships and working

Contact
Pankaj Tiwari
Obabuji.com Digital Marketing Company
09039000015
***@obabujionline.com
End
Source:Obabuji.com Digital Marketing Company
Email:***@obabujionline.com
Tags:Digital Marketing, Obabuji.com, Digital Marketing In Indore
Industry:Advertising
Location:Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India
Subject:Websites
