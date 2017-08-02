 
Industry News





Dr. Animesh Damani provides reliable techniques for plastic surgery in Indore

Dr. Animesh Damani is one of the best plastic and cosmetic surgeons in Indore. He provides reliable and cost effective techniques and services.
 
 
INDORE, India - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Nowadays a lot of people are undergoing Plastic surgeries to change their look or to correct defects. Plastic surgery is a surgical specialty involving the restoration, reconstruction, or alteration of the human body. It can be used to correct defects present from birth or to repair skin and tissue damage caused by illness, disease or injury later in life. It helps in improving a person's confidence, self-esteem and overall quality of life. There are various different situations where plastic surgery may be needed, and a variety of surgical procedures can be used. Some of the common reasons why it is carried out are-

1.       Conditions present from birth:

·         Lips birth defect

·         Birthmarks

·         Abnormally shaped head

·         the opening of the urethra in boys

·         Ear problem

·         Hand or finger problem

2.       Conditions that develop later in life

·         Due to cancer

·         Trauma

·         Infection

·         Extensive burns

For more information

Please visit: http://www.plasticsurgeonindore.com/

Or contact us at 09303015185

About:

Dr Animesh Damani obtained his medical degree from Maulana Azad Medical College, University of Delhi. He then completed his Post Graduate training in General Surgery from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University of Delhi. Subsequently, he worked as a Senior Resident in the Department of Plastic Surgery, Lok Nayak Hospital, New Delhi. He went on to obtain his M.Ch. degree in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery from the esteemed Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. Thereafter, he was an observer in the Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai under the guidance of Dr. Prabha Yadav. He then joined the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences(NIMS), Hyderabad, where he was privileged to work with stalwarts like Dr. Mukunda Reddy, Dr. Srikanth and Dr. Ram Babu. He left NIMS to join Bombay Hospital, Indore, where he is working as a Consultant Plastic Surgery.

His present medical practice covers General Plastic Surgery, Cancer Reconstruction and Cosmetic Surgery. He has a special interest in Micro vascular Surgery, Cleft Surgeries and Rhumoplasty. When not busy with work, he likes to spend his time at the movies or listening to music.

Contact
Dr Animesh Damani
Plastic Surgeon in Indore
09303015185
***@yahoo.co.in
Source:Dr Animesh Damani
Email:***@yahoo.co.in
