Dr. Animesh Damani provides reliable techniques for plastic surgery in Indore
Dr. Animesh Damani is one of the best plastic and cosmetic surgeons in Indore.
1. Conditions present from birth:
· Lips birth defect
· Birthmarks
· Abnormally shaped head
· the opening of the urethra in boys
· Ear problem
· Hand or finger problem
2. Conditions that develop later in life
· Due to cancer
· Trauma
· Infection
· Extensive burns
Dr Animesh Damani obtained his medical degree from Maulana Azad Medical College, University of Delhi. He then completed his Post Graduate training in General Surgery from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University of Delhi. Subsequently, he worked as a Senior Resident in the Department of Plastic Surgery, Lok Nayak Hospital, New Delhi. He went on to obtain his M.Ch. degree in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery from the esteemed Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. Thereafter, he was an observer in the Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai under the guidance of Dr. Prabha Yadav. He then joined the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences(NIMS)
His present medical practice covers General Plastic Surgery, Cancer Reconstruction and Cosmetic Surgery. He has a special interest in Micro vascular Surgery, Cleft Surgeries and Rhumoplasty. When not busy with work, he likes to spend his time at the movies or listening to music.
