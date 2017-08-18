How do you short list suppliers of MRP/ERP & Production Control Software?

MIETrakPro Bigger Res

MIE Solutions UK Ltd/Sam Hawkes

01527576444

***@mie-solutions.co.uk MIE Solutions UK Ltd/Sam Hawkes01527576444

-- You have finally taken the plunge to change the way you view your manufacturing processes forever. You've been given the go ahead to find your favourite five or less suppliers.Building the shortlist of manufacturing software suppliers is one of the more challenging steps in software selection. It is advisable to evaluate no more than five products in great depth, so you need to ensure that you narrow down the field to five or fewer objectively and correctly.The challenge is that there are literally hundreds of manufacturing software systems and only a small number that are right for you. This process can take weeks of work; however the more effort made here will ensure you get the right company and the right software for your business.There are some straightforward criteria you can use to narrow down your short list. Start with a long list of products and eliminate systems that do not serve your industry, size of business or high level functional requirements. Make sure that you are looking at systems that are within your budget.Now you are ready to contact the suppliers and request that all important demonstration.Make sure that you give clear precise instructions to the sales people coming to demonstrate their product. The more the software suppliers know about your needs the better they can communicate and show how their software can help. You need to highlight which functional capabilities are most important to your organisation, then the software suppliers can spend more time demonstrating those capabilities in their software.Educating the sales team on your selection process will help them to be more responsive. If they know what you need when you need it they are in a better position to deliver what you need.One supplier that should have serious consideration is MIE Solutions UK Ltd and their software MIETrak Pro – an all encompassing MRP/ERP & Production Control Software designed specifically for the manufacturing sector. This can be used in small businesses as well as big businesses. Their software is adaptable and up to date. With full support offered.MIETrak Pro is the complete solution in today's ever-changing demanding manufacturing sector. With special quality control features and maintenance scheduling functions to avoid that dreaded breakdown, and of course with that all important real time reporting information all at your fingertips. MIETrak Pro really is the software of choice for the entire manufacturing company not just the shop floor.Call MIE Solutions UK TODAY and book your demonstration with our professional and knowledgeable sales team.Good luck with your search!