Blog - The evolution of mass production
Do you remember the first part you made and how proud you were of your creation? Do you still feel the same today when you see your product created on your production line?
In the early days, cars were built one at a time, the cars sat on the ground through the build and mechanics sourced parts and returned to the car to assemble it from the chassis upwards. Each team moved along to the next car and so on. This was not a speedy process, and production levels were low and the price for the team of professional mechanics needed was expensive. This ultimately meant the price of the car was expensive.
What was needed was automation, to be able to create larger quantities in a faster timescale.
Henry Ford initially increased his productivity by placing his engineers at appointed stations along his production line and the chassis were pulled by ropes. The chassis stopped at each station and the parts were fitted, until it was finally completed.
He now was ready to create his final assemble line, an automated moving assembly line. Starting with the bare chassis it moved along the line through each station now a complete car can be driven off the production line with its own power. He ensured that there were feeder lines along the route, which were then synchronised to supply the right parts at the right time.
The combination of accuracy, continuity and speed introduced mass production to the world. With a complete car leaving the production line every 10 seconds of every working day. This ensured that prices were cut; they were able to double the minimum daily wage and produce a superior product and make a profit.
At this time two million model T's were produced by Ford each year and were sold at just $260 – A very affordable price for its time.
The Model T started a rural revolution. The $5 day wage and the philosophy behind it started a social revolution. The moving assembly line started an industrial revolution.
Today manufacturing is a major industry with so many diverse sectors they all need to remain competitive worldwide in all aspects of the production costs, labour costs and providing profits year on year.
To be able to ensure that this is maintained accurately all manufacturing businesses need to invest in an ERP / MRP and Production Control Software solution. Without one you cannot have complete visibility.
Right from the quote to the Invoice, you have to ensure your product is making a profit that your margins can sustain your work force and that you can maintain your workforces moral and enthusiasm, the same feeling you felt when you made your first product on your first production line.
Depending on your size and what you manufacture, will determine the right MRP software for your business, and they don't have to cost an arm and a leg!
One thing is for sure you must not be naive to think you do not need production control software, especially if you want to remain profitable and competitive. You need to establish returned business, maintain stock levels and confirm that you are going to receive your parts from your suppliers on time for your product. This has to be controlled by one central system that reports to all appropriate staff with the same information.
At the end of the day any businesses priorities are keeping moral and enthusiasm high with your worksforce and the only way you can do this is to ensure you are maintaining the highest productivity outlays you possibly can at the most competitive prices, and this will filter down to the bottom line and re investment in your staff and your businesses future will continue to grow year on year!
