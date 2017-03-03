News By Tag
What has been happening at MIE Solutions UK Ltd?
MIE Solutions UK Ltd will be on Stand P67 at this year's Southern Manufacturing and Electronics Show
What a year we have had since the last show, whilst having many editorial pieces in lots of manufacturing magazines, we have also continued to increase our sales month on month and can report we have also received two of our biggest sales to date. The future is looking great for 2017.
Please visit our stand P67 where you will find our friendly team on hand to advise you on all aspects of MRP Production Control software and how MIETrak Pro can revolutionise your business.
As a bonus we have also invited a CAD CAM expert from one of our partners - Metamation Europe Ltd, who will also be on hand to offer their expertise and to illustrate an integrated solution if required.
We will have several SHOW OFFERS on Stand P67 that just can't be missed:
1) Any enquiry at the show that results in an order will be given a years FREE support contract.
Our world class support system will guide your business as you continue to grow and develop in the future. We remain committed to our customers even after installation, meaning you can be assured that our team will continue to offer a professional training and support network should you require this.
2) Leave you business card with us and you could be in for a chance to WIN - a Virgin Experience Day..of your choice up to the value of £ 150.00.
Good Luck!
We look forward to seeing you on Stand P67.
Visit our website for all the Latest News, Press Releases, Testimonials and Case Studies.
You can also download our brochure and check out all that MIE Solutions UK has to offer and see for yourself how MIETrak Pro can change the way you view your Manufacturing and Engineering business.
If you can't make the show then please contact us at:
http://www.mie-
Media Contact
MIE Solutions UK Ltd / Sam Hawkes
01527576444
sales@mie-solutions.co.uk
