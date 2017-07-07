Selecting the right MRP & Production Control Software for your manufacturing company

The Right MRP Software

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Mrp

• Erp

• ProductionControlSoftware Industry:

• Manufacturing Location:

• Redditch - Worcestershire - England Subject:

• Reports

Media Contact

MIE Solutions UK Ltd

01527576444

***@mie-solutions.co.uk MIE Solutions UK Ltd01527576444

End

-- Picture this, you're the production manager for a successful manufacturing company that has seen growth each year, you cannot move for all your machines, staff and stock, you're outgrowing your factory. You cannot justify moving as your reports are showing another story.It's another day on the production line and your machine is scheduled for a maintenance check, you haven't got time, your production board is filled to the brim, management want your weekly figures and then it happens, your main machine has broken down. Everything grinds to a halt, the whole factory goes quiet. By the end of the day you know your customers are going to be screaming for their promised orders, by the end of the week your customers will go elsewhere. All your deadlines promised will now have to be rescheduled. Customer services are going to spend the next days deflecting calls. You yell at someone, and shut yourself away into your office you make the call to maintenance-now you wait hoping that your machine will be back up and running within the 24 hours as promised.You begin to "put out the fires" you have no choice you schedule in overtime, another cost another point against you and your department at the next management meeting, when costs are an issue and must be kept low. You think of excuses and wait for normality to be restored and for your hectic day to be another one of many put in your past.Manufacturing life does not have to be like this. An MRP/ERP & Production Control Software will allow you to schedule in maintenance time for your machines allowing you to still meet deadlines, keeping complete customer satisfaction and return customers. You can schedule your maintenance to be repaired in the quietest part of your day; you will be in control, causing the least disruption. Ensuring your machines are maintained and do not breakdown unexpectedly;keeping overtime costs to a minimum, allowing customer services to be proactive and not the bearer of bad news. Moral is restored.When you have your next management meeting you will be more confident, your figures will show increased production volumes, with lower waste, lower overtime, stock will be ordered correctly keeping costs low and not using guess work. A good day!So do you want to continue down the abyss of your manufacturing nightmares? Or do you want to feel confident with your production processes? So that you can focus on the bigger picture and that new manufacturing plant you've all wanted to purchase.Research, research, and more research, this is key to selecting the right MRP software for you. You need to find suppliers who know your industry, who are professional, who offer you a complete solution.A lot of these suppliers will offer you a module based product, and charge you per module, the only problem with this is will the software work as a complete system if you only have three of the fifteen modules?What you need is the complete solution that sells you the whole package all the modules, even if you do not use them all to start with they are there to be switched on as you become more confident with your new software, as your company begins to grow and as your customers demand more from you. This type of MRP & Production Control software is the way to go. They do not have to cost the earth.Isolate what your "must haves" are and "nice to haves" are and go from there. Take a look at the functions these systems perform, learn the industry terminology, remember this is all about improving your business; you are making a huge investment not only with money but with time. Use this as an opportunity to improve and re-design your processes, the ultimate goal must always be too improve your efficiency. Remember the most expensive is not always the best for you and your business.Before you make your final decision, speak to customers of your MRP Supplier short list that are similar to you, ask for their views on the software, the pros and cons. Make sure you ask what challenges they faced with the system, ask how the supplier responded, and ask if they could, what they would change about the software.MIETrak Pro is a worldwide product and has been for over 25 years, with offices in the USA, Africa, Australia and Europe. MIETrak Pro is a complete manufacturing solution that will support your business from quoting all the way through to shipping and invoicing. Demonstrations are offered with no obligation and can be held online, in our offices or in your offices. MIETrak Pro is updated and developed all the time making it adaptable and current to the ever changing manufacturing sectors. MIETrak Pro is easy to install, implement and use. Full training is given and full support is available should you require it. Our professional team are knowledgeable and will always be on hand to assist you with any questions you may have.