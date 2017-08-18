News By Tag
The Perfect Combination - Architectural Glass & Cladding
Architectural Glass & Cladding has teamed up with Melbourne based Cladding Systems to create a whole system that complies with fire rating AS1530.1.
The WC-185 Window Wall System becomes compliant when combined with AG&C's non-combustible, double-skinned aluminium Reynodual® cladding product.
Designed, developed and fabricated by Cladding Systems, the WC-185 Window Wall System features a versatile mullion design, enabling non-directional installation, while improving the system's modular configurations and factory fabrication capabilities.
Tested by the CSIRO, the system delivers superior acoustic performance, producing values upward of +60Rw. Façade modules can easily adapt a large range of single and double glazed vision/colour backed units. Meanwhile, the unique subframe design integrates seamlessly with Cladding Systems' hook-on Slab Edge Cover connections, creating a sleek, complete façade appearance as used on Lendlease's Toorak Park development.
The use of cladding materials in high rise, commercial and industrial buildings has recently come under the spotlight following fires at Grenfell Tower in London and the Lacrosse high rise apartments in Melbourne. Architectural Glass & Cladding, a leading supplier of customised, high performance façade products, provides a solution to the threat of fire with Reynodual® the first coil-coated, double-sheet aluminium panel for façades with high technical, visual and environmentally-
The 2 x 1.5mm skin is stronger than previous aluminium composites and can be manipulated to produce creative and appealing shapes.
"We are especially excited about the Reynodual® product," said sales and Marketing Manager, Paul Nipperess. "It has been tested and approved by the CSIRO to meet all current fire safety standards including AS1530.1."
In addition to adhering to the stringent fire protection requirements of AS1530.1, EN-13501-1, class A2, Reynodual® also guarantees good wind resistance, making it suitable for high rise, industrial and public buildings.
For more information contact Architectural Glass & Cladding Pty Ltd, Suite 17, Wharf Central, 75 Wharf Street, Tweed Heads NSW 2485, phone 07 5523 2335, fax 07 5523 2336, email info@agcproducts.com.au.
Architectural Glass & Cladding
***@agcproducts.com.au
