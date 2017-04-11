News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Solution to a Hot Topic by Architectural Glass & Cladding
Architectural Glass & Cladding Pty Ltd, a cutting-edge supplier of bespoke, high performance façade products, has now introduced Reynodual®
Nowhere is this more important than in minimising fire risk in high-rise, commercial and industrial buildings. Architectural Glass & Cladding Pty Ltd, a cutting-edge supplier of bespoke, high performance façade products, has now introduced Reynodual®, the 'new' aluminium composite material of the construction industry offering a solution to the fire threat as happened in the Lacrosse apartment fire.
Reynodual® is the first coil-coated double sheet aluminium panel for façades with high technical, visual and environmentally friendly requirements.
Utilising a 2 x 1.5mm skin it is more resilient and robust than previous aluminium composites and offers the possibility of creating complex shapes for an attractive and creative appearance.
Reynodual® guarantees good wind resistance and meets the stringent fire-protection requirements of AS1530.1, EN-13501-1, class A2. This makes it ideal for façade projects such as high-rise, industrial and public buildings.
The team at AG&C has 20 years experience in the façade and glass industries. Sales and Marketing Manager, Paul Nipperess, said that AG&C not only offers products but solutions to complex applications that others usually avoid.
"We can provide optimal solutions to building owners by supplying products with unique aesthetic qualities, thermal and energy efficient values, insulation against noise as well as a broad range of sustainable products," Paul said. "We are especially excited about the Reynodual® product. It has been tested and approved by the CSIRO to meet all current fire safety standards including AS1530.1."
Lendlease has been one of the first to select the revolutionary new non-combustible Reynodual® as the exterior cladding for its latest project, Toorak Park in Melbourne.
"Lendlease will utilise 22,000 m2 of Reynodual® which will be installed by Cladding Systems Pty Ltd of Thomastown, Victoria," Paul said. "Reynodual® offers a range of colour finishes and Toorak Park will take full advantage of this with 11 different colours and finishes. It will be an outstanding example of the versatility of the product. Damian Hogan, owner of Cladding Systems commented to me how easy it was to work with Reynodual®."
For more information contact:
Architectural Glass & Cladding Pty Ltd, Suite 17 'Wharf Central' 75 Wharf Street, Tweed Heads NSW 2485, phone 07 5523 2335, email info@agcproducts.com.au (mailto://info@
Published in January 2017 edition of the Australian National Construction Review available online here (https://issuu.com/
Media Contact
Architectural Glass & Cladding
61755232335
***@agcproducts.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse