Taking Architectural Glass a Step Ahead
Architectural Glass & Cladding has put their reputation behind the trusted and innovative products of Okalux GmbH.
"Our goal is to develop optimum solutions to satisfy architects specific demands – with glass," said Paul Nipperess, Sales and Marketing Manager of Architectural Glass & Cladding. AG&C has more than 20 years experience in the glass and façade industries.
"Okalux has decades of experience in the development and manufacture of high quality insulating glass for international construction projects. The very first product which sparked off the idea for the founding of the company also set the standard for its powers of innovation. Hollow fibres, which were originally conceived for the textiles industry, produce great advantages when inserted in the space between the panes of a window: they produce a soft diffusion of daylight and deep illumination of interiors," said Paul.
This was followed by systems for light deflection and improved diffusion, transparent heat insulation and energy reduction. Paul goes on to say, "Glass is one of the most fascinating materials available to architects. It allows natural light into buildings and contributes decisively towards the end user's comfort. Okalux has dedicated itself to using natural light and ensuring that its products produce a balance of often contradictory demands; supplying a building with light and thermal energy while simultaneously protecting against overheating, heat loss and UV radiation." Because of this, Paul has called on architects, designers and builders to keep windows on their radar early by "creating purpose built solutions."
This partnership between Okalux and Architectural Glass and Cladding has provided solutions to many key projects by utilising many of the unique and innovative Okalux products. These projects include: 570 Bourke Street Melbourne, Australian Catholic University NSW, Australian War Memorial ACT, The Peter Doherty Institute (University of Melbourne), Illumin8 Building (Adelaide University), Malaiwana Estate (Phuket Thailand), and 5 Martin Place (Sydney). Projects currently under construction include Monash University (Melbourne), and the Hong Kong Art Museum.
For more information contact Architectural Glass & Cladding Pty Ltd, Suite 17, Wharf Central, 75 Wharf Street, Tweed Heads NSW 2485, phone 07 5523 2335, fax 07 5523 2336
