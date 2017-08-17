News By Tag
Quick Move-In Homes Available in Rancho Cordova at Highland Grove
"Highland Grove at Somerset Ranch is a fantastic community and we have a great collection of large homes that are perfect for families," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "Both the Addington and Camberley are our current featured floorplans and offer families a modern, open-layout with great Everything's Included® feature at no additional cost."
The Addington residence is a gorgeous two-story home that provides 2,365 square feet. The floorplan features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a mudroom off the garage, upstairs loft, gourmet kitchen and lavish master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and luxurious master bathroom. Priced in the mid $400,000s, it's a great opportunity for those looking for extra space.
The Camberley plan is another large two-story home that provides 2,631 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It also features a mudroom, gourmet kitchen, upstairs bonus room and lavish master suite that offers dual walk-in closets. Priced from the high $400,000s. Both homes also come with upgrades at no extra cost, such as cabinetry, Ashen white granite kitchen countertops, GE® appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer, upgraded flooring, faux wood window coverings, covered patios and more.
Highland Grove's location in Rancho Cordova's Somerset Ranch puts you close by to great recreation opportunities. It's located just minutes away from the American River and its variety of water activities that include fishing, swimming, kayaking and more. The American River Bike trail also provides 23-miles of paved trail and a beautiful scenery.
For more information or to schedule a tour visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
