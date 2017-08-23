News By Tag
Yours Humanly Announces Two New Recipients of its Children Have the Power to Empower Award
Northern California nonprofit Yours Humanly recognizes outstanding acts of goodness performed by children across the U.S. with its Children Have the Power to Empower Award.
Yours Humanly will present awards to Caden Morrow, 7, of Orinda, CA, and Shay Patel, 13, of Menlo Park, CA, on Sunday, October 8, at its annual Break a Sweat for Education® 5K Run & Walk in Walnut Creek, CA.
"When we teach kids the power of giving at an early age, they grow up to be compassionate people and inspirational leaders," says Sunny Singh, founder and executive director of Yours Humanly. "Millions of young people around the country are already doing amazing things for other people—making a difference in the lives of people who struggle, sometimes, with everyday issues. This award will showcase kids and their outstanding acts of goodness in a meaningful way, and it will demonstrate to family and friends and community that even children have the power to empower when they lend a helping hand and an open heart."
Morrow is being recognized for raising funds for orphaned children of Haiti and donating those funds through the Center of Hope–Haiti. His innovative fundraising efforts—including a holiday bake sale—are making an impact on the lives of children by helping to provide them with shelter, education, nutrition, healthcare, and life skills.
Patel is being recognized for running a free basketball camp for 60 sixth graders from East Palo Alto's Ravenswood School District through his Alley-Oop Kids nonprofit, which he founded in 2014 when he was 11 years old to inspire kids in need through positive sports experiences and to help them develop life-long skills in teamwork, leadership, and sportsmanship.
Award recipients receive a personalized certificate and medal, and are profiled on the Yours Humanly website and YouTube channel and through social media.
The Children Have the Power to Empower Award is open to children 15 years and younger, across the United States. Nominations must be made by an adult and within one year of the act of goodness. For award rules and an application, visit www.YoursHumanly.org, and click on the Power to Empower tab.
About Yours Humanly, YoursHumanly.org
Yours Humanly, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Northern California, funds local, national, and international efforts to provide underprivileged children in underserved communities access to quality education. The organization is committed to empowering all children, regardless of their age, gender, race, color, ethnicity, caste, religion, national origin, and physical, mental, or financial abilities, with education from credible institutions that lifts them out of poverty, prostitution, child labor, and other challenging situations. By doing so, Yours Humanly changes the lives of children forever, empowering them to achieve better, brighter futures, while instilling in them confidence and self-esteem.
